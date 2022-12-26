Man arrested after allegedly stealing a sedan with two children on board in Mountain View

Mountain View police arrested a 28-year-old man named Francisco Reynoso after he allegedly stole a Toyota sedan in Mountain View with two girls, ages 7 and 13, still on board, the police department announced in a statement. Press release Monday.

Mountain View dispatchers received a call from a woman around 7:30 pm on Christmas Day reporting that her car had been stolen with two young family members still inside. The robbery occurred after she parked near Dana and Castro streets in Mountain View and ran to a nearby store to buy groceries.

The two girls in the sedan screamed when they realized a stranger had taken control, Mountain View police said in the declaration. The screams of the children caused the car thief to drive them out into the night and continue driving.

Responding officers were able to trace the car to Palo Alto the same day it was stolen. After discovering the sedan, officers found and arrested Reynoso on several outstanding warrants, auto theft, felony child endangerment and kidnapping. Since then he has been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

“I am very proud of the quick work of our dispatchers and our patrol teams last night, and I am grateful that no one was injured in this incident,” Capt. Scott Nelson said in the news release. “Congratulations to everyone who helped to peacefully resolve this terrifying situation so quickly.”