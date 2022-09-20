Man who approached Queen’s coffin at lying in state ‘wanted to check for himself that she was dead’

The man arrested after grabbing the Royal Standard flag draped over the Queen’s coffin as she lay in state did so because “he didn’t believe she was dead.”

Muhammad Khan, 28, also planned to enter royal residences, including Buckingham Palace, a court heard today.

He was going to write to members of the royal family, and if he didn’t hear anything, he’d planned to talk to the Queen himself.

When the 28-year-old was asked what he would do if he was unsuccessful, he revealed to the court that he would continue to violate for “as long as he lived.”

Khan, who appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court today, left the row in Westminster Hall Friday night as he ran to the coffin as the late monarch lay in state.

The court heard that he suffered from delusions and believes King Charles has something to do with the Queen’s death.

The live feed showing the thousands of mourners walking through Westminster Hall was cut short when the man was knocked to the ground by police officers.

Khan was arrested at the scene and appeared in court today under Section 4A of the Public Order Act.

Prosecutor Luke Staton said Khan was one of 250,000 mourners who came through the hall between 5pm on Wednesday and early Monday morning, as members of the public traveled from far and wide to pay their respects to the Queen before her state funeral.

“The defendant had reached Westminster Hall. He was then seen by the officers present to approach the coffin,” he said.

“He stepped off the carpet toward the catafalque, then grabbed with both hands the Royal Standard flag draped over the coffin.”

The court heard that Khan was quickly detained, arrested and questioned by the police.

“The defendant did express the idea that the Queen is not dead and that he approached the coffin because he wanted to check it himself,” Mr Staton said.

“He did say, prior to the state funeral, that he planned to go to the funeral.

“He intended to write to the royal family and if they didn’t answer, he planned to go to Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace and Balmoral to try and talk to the Queen.”

The court heard Khan say that if he was unsuccessful, “I would have to transgress to try to make contact,” and when asked how many times he would try, he replied, “As long as I live.”

District Judge Michael Snow did not question Khan, who was not represented by a lawyer, after doctors judged him as unfit to participate in the proceedings.

The court heard that he was delusional and the judge told him, “When you were in Westminster you didn’t accept that the Queen was dead and that’s why you walked over to the coffin to convince yourself that she was.”

He added: “He still has delusions and thinks the Queen isn’t dead, thinks King Charles has something to do with it and maybe goes to Windsor Castle to pay his respects, but also because he still thinks he’s dead.” she lives.’

Khan spoke to confirm his name and date of birth and that he was staying at a friend’s address in Wood Green, north London, during the hearing.

The judge granted him bail on the condition that he remain in a mental hospital in east London until his next appearance at the same court on October 18.

It comes after Mark Hague, 52, admitted a charge under Section 5 of the Public Order Act on Monday after being escorted from the queue at Victoria Tower Gardens on Saturday morning.

A mourner raised the alarm after Hague was heard saying, “I’ll tell her to get out of her goddamn coffin because she’s not dead.”

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard The Hague was arrested after he assaulted police officers and the public when he was led away from the scene.

The Hague was fined £120, which was deemed to have been served for time spent in custody, but fined a further £120 for having been paroled for a previous attack on a rescuer.

Last week, Adio Adeshine, 19, was remanded in custody on two charges of sexual assault and two charges of violating a sexual harm prevention order.

He is said to have exposed himself and pushed back in line at Victoria Tower Gardens on Wednesday.

Adeshine is said to have entered the River Thames in an attempt to evade police before coming out and being arrested.