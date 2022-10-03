Man appears in UK court charged with 9-year-old’s murder

WhatsNew2Day
LONDON (AP) – A man appeared in court in the English city of Liverpool on Monday for the murder of a 9-year-old girl who was shot dead in her own home.

Thomas Cashman, 34, is charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was fatally shot when a gunman chased another man into her home in Dovecot, east of Liverpool, on Aug. 22.

Cashman is also charged with the attempted murder of Olivia’s mother, Cheryl Korbel, who was injured in the battle, and Joseph Nee, a convicted burglar, who was chasing the gunman.

The case has shocked the city and people packed the local streets for Olivia’s funeral last month.

Police said the deadly clash started when a gunman fired at two other men in the street. When Cheryl Korbel opened her door to see what was happening, one of the men broke into the house. The gunman then fired as Korbel tried to block the door.

Cashman was remanded in custody and a trial has been provisionally set for March 6 next year.

