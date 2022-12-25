Man and woman killed when car plunges into Welsh river at 3am on Christmas Day

The bodies of two people have been recovered from a car that crashed into a river in Wales in the early hours of Christmas morning.

Emergency services were called to the River Tawe in Swansea just after 3am after reports of a car entering the water.

The car was found completely submerged in the river and the bodies of a man and woman were found in nearby water.

No other vehicle was involved at the crime scene, although the investigation is still ongoing.

A crane lifts a car from the River Tawe in Swansea on Christmas Day after it plunged into the river in the early morning hours

An aerial view of a crane lifting the black BMW Mini out of the water after it entered the River Tawe in Swansea on Christmas Day

The A483 New Cut Road was closed at 6am and will remain closed on Christmas Day.

Detective Inspector Sharon Gill-Lewis said: ‘South Wales Police were called at around 03:05 this morning, Christmas Day, after reports that a car had driven into the River Tawe off New Cut Road, Swansea.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and a car was found completely submerged in the river. The bodies of a woman and a man were found in the nearby river.

Their next of kin are being informed and the investigation is continuing to establish the full circumstances behind the incident.

A police officer stands at a cordon next to the River Tawe after two bodies are recovered following an accident in the early hours of the morning

“The incident is ongoing at the scene and no further details are available at this time.”

Swansea City Council tweeted: ‘I’m sorry to say there has been a major incident at the two bridges at Fabian Way in Swansea, one of which is currently closed. If you are in the area, follow the diversions. The road should be open in a few hours.’

The Wales Ambulance Service confirmed it had received a call at 03:07 and sent two rapid response vehicles and two ambulances to the scene.