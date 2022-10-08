Man and woman in their 20s are killed when BMW leaves A2 in Kent and flips onto its roof

<!–

Two passengers, a man and a woman in their 20s, died this morning in a car accident near Dartford in Kent after the car they were traveling in ended up on its roof.

They were driving a black BMW M3 on the A2 towards the ramp to Dartford Heath when the car left the lane and overturned about 10:30 this morning.

They were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries.

The A2 has been closed in both directions all day, with national highways saying it will ‘probably be closed until later tonight’.

“The A2 in Kent is currently closed in both directions between A223 Bexley and A282/M25 due to a serious multi-vehicle collision,” National Highways: South East tweeted.

Kent emergency services and police are currently on the scene. Air Ambulance is also present.’

Drivers described seeing a car on the roof after the incident and that there was a ‘lock’ in both directions on the A2.

Officers arrived at the scene along with the South East Coast Ambulance Service, Kent Fire and Rescue Service and the Air Ambulance.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating and officers are calling on anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage to come forward.