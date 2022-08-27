WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Man and woman from Yorkshire charged with terror offences after probe into right-wing extremism 

Australia
By Jacky

Man and woman, both 59, charged with terror crimes after police investigate right-wing extremism

  • Darren Reynolds charged with 10 terror charges and Christine Grayson with one
  • Were arrested at home Monday by Counter Terrorism Policing North East
  • Yorkshire couple appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court today via video link

By Rachel Muir For Mailonline

Published: 11:44, August 27, 2022 | Updated: 11:50, 27 August 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A man and a woman, both 59, have been charged with terrorism offenses following a police investigation into right-wing extremism.

Darren Reynolds and Christine Grayson were arrested Monday after pre-planned and intelligence-led arrests at their home address by Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE).

Mr Reynolds, from Sheffield, faces 10 terror charges, while Ms Grayson, from York, is charged with one terror offence.

The Yorkshire couple will appear before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court today via video link.

Darren Reynolds and Christine Grayson, both 59, have been charged with terrorism offenses after a police investigation into right-wing extremism and are due to appear in Westminster Magistrates' Court today via a video link (stock image)

Darren Reynolds and Christine Grayson, both 59, have been charged with terrorism offenses after a police investigation into right-wing extremism and are due to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court today via a video link (stock image)

My Reynolds is charged with six charges of possessing material containing information that may be useful to a person who commits a terrorist act.

He is also charged with encouraging terrorism, three counts of dissemination of a terrorist publication and one count of conspiracy to commit criminal harm.

Ms Grayson, of York, is facing one charge of conspiracy to commit criminal harm and one charge under Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

The charges come after officers received a warrant for further arrest on Tuesday, police said.

Related Posts

Man in his 20s dies after falling into…

Jacky

Antonio ‘Loco’ Soto III…

Jacky

Police charge man, 51, with rape and…

Jacky
You might also like More from author
More Stories

Miss UK Kirsty Bertarelli, 51, who…

Jacky

Brisbane removalist Ryan Collins sues…

Jacky

APCO, Wangaratta: Service station judged…

Jacky
1 of 4,129

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More