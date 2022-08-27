Man and woman from Yorkshire charged with terror offences after probe into right-wing extremism 

<!–

A man and a woman, both 59, have been charged with terrorism offenses following a police investigation into right-wing extremism.

Darren Reynolds and Christine Grayson were arrested Monday after pre-planned and intelligence-led arrests at their home address by Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE).

Mr Reynolds, from Sheffield, faces 10 terror charges, while Ms Grayson, from York, is charged with one terror offence.

The Yorkshire couple will appear before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court today via video link.

My Reynolds is charged with six charges of possessing material containing information that may be useful to a person who commits a terrorist act.

He is also charged with encouraging terrorism, three counts of dissemination of a terrorist publication and one count of conspiracy to commit criminal harm.

Ms Grayson, of York, is facing one charge of conspiracy to commit criminal harm and one charge under Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

The charges come after officers received a warrant for further arrest on Tuesday, police said.