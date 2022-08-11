Man and woman are killed and child seriously injured as car is driven into family

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A man has been arrested after two people were killed and a schoolgirl seriously injured when a supercar crashed into an Israeli family of five while on holiday in Ramsgate.

The nightmare unfolded around 9:35 p.m. last night outside the Leopoldstraat car park when a black Alfa Romeo hit them while they were standing on the side of the road.

Sadly, a man in his 80s and a woman in their 30s died shortly afterwards.

The elementary school-age girl also suffered serious injuries and was taken to a London hospital for treatment.

A man in his 40s and a primary school-age boy suffered minor injuries. Police have confirmed that the family does not live nearby. One resident said they thought they were on vacation from Israel.

Anastasiya, 42, who declined to give her middle name, said: “It was a big crash. A car drove down the road while people were waiting for the bus.

“I was there just after it happened and called the ambulance and the police and they came very quickly. They arrived around 10pm.

“The police have told us that the family is from Israel.”

Anastasiya, who has lived in Ramsgate for five years and works near the crash site, said she saw firefighters lift a woman’s car before medics tried to revive her with CPR.

She said: ‘The mother was under the car and the fire brigade used a forklift to get her out.

“They then resuscitated her, but she had no chance of survival.

“They tried, but she was already dead.”

The scene outside a multi-storey car park in Ramsgate, where a man in his 80s and a woman in his 30s died after a black Alfa Romeo collided with five pedestrians on Wednesday night

A man pours water on the sidewalk where 2 people died and a child was injured after a car accident the night before

The family is said to have been sitting on a couch when the terrible tragedy happened, the chair remains this morning

The twisted metal and broken brickwork gave an indication of the force that hit the car after it went off the road

The area the car hit appears to be visible in the damaged bricks to the left of the bench

A cleaning van parked where two people died and a child was injured in Ramsgate

This morning, part of the street where the accident took place was cordoned off with tape.

A wall opposite the entrance to a parking garage has been damaged and a road sign has been smashed to the ground.

A sofa was also removed after the accident.

Ramsgate Mayor Raushan Ara, who has a business nearby, said her heart goes out to the family.

Commenting on the tragedy, she said, “It’s so sad. I was scared last night because there were so many police cars and ambulances – and the fire trucks were going up and down until 11pm.’

Cllr Ara added that the incident reinforces the need for ‘speed traps’ in the city, lowering the limit to 20 mph.

She added: “We’ve been fighting for this for years.”

A man has been arrested after two people are killed and a schoolgirl is seriously injured

It unfolded last night around 9:35 pm outside the parking garage in Leopold Street

Cllr Ara will hold a vigil at the scene of the accident tonight at 7 p.m.

A Kent Police spokesman said: ‘Officers were present and a 30-year-old man from Ramsgate was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and leaving the scene of a collision.

He is also currently being treated in hospital for minor injuries.

“Investigation into the incident is being conducted by officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit who are happy to hear from witnesses, local companies with CCTV footage or drivers with relevant dashcam footage.”