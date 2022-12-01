Home Man allegedly harboured brother after gangland execution: police
Man allegedly harboured brother after gangland execution: police

A man who allegedly aided his brother after the gangland execution of Belmore man Rami Iskander has been charged in the fatal shooting.

Iskander, 23, the nephew of allegedly murdered underworld heavyweight Mahmoud “Brownie” Ahmad, was gunned down in the driveway of the house he shared with his heavily pregnant wife and toddler when he died at around 4 a.m. on May 14 this year. came home in the morning.

Rami Iskander (left) was shot dead in Belmore in the early hours of May 14. He was the cousin of Mahmoud “Brownie” Ahmad, who was killed in a shooting only weeks earlier.Credit:Facebook

“Soon after that, there were vehicle fires in Croydon Park and Bexley North,” said Darren Bennett, director of detectives for the State Crime Command at the time.

On Thursday, detectives detained Lee Lambroglou, 29, on York Street in Sydney’s CBD and took him to Day Street Police Station, where he was charged with complicity after the charge of murder and concealment of a serious crime.

Court documents viewed by the Herald

show on Thursday that detectives allege that Lee Lambroglou “knowing that Vincent Lambroglou committed a serious criminal offense … received, housed, maintained and assisted Vincent Lambroglou”.

In a statement on Thursday, police said they “will allege in court that the man provided direct assistance to individuals involved in the incident following the alleged murder of Mr Iskander”.

Vincent Lambroglou is arrested in October this yearCredit:NSW police

Lee Lambroglou appeared briefly in Downing Center Local Court on Thursday, where his case was adjourned until next week.

Vincent Lambroglou, 42, was arrested earlier this year along with his wife Maria Lambroglou, 38.

