Man allegedly films girl in bathroom at Belmont Tavern in Perth, Western Australia

A man accused of secretly filming a 10-year-old girl in a pub bathroom has been charged.

Detectives arrested the 45-year-old man on Thursday after searching for him for nearly two days.

The suspect allegedly filmed the girl while she was in a powder room at Belmont Tavern in the suburb of Perth in Cloverdale around 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Detectives have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly secretly filming a 10-year-old girl in a female pub bathroom (stock image)

The girl, who was with her family at the time, ran out of the bathroom and told her parents that she had seen the man in the toilet next door.

The suspect was seen leaving the bathroom and then fleeing the Belmont Tavern on foot.

He was described as being about 183 to 187 cm tall (or 6′ to 6’1.5) and was wearing dark clothing at the time. The man was wearing an adidas backpack.

Agents of the criminal investigation team arrested him on Thursday.

He is charged with indecently taking in a child under the age of 13.

Investigations continue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000