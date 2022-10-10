Man against boys: Brad Fittler's teenage son steamrolls Queensland players to score stunning try

<!–

Brad Fittler’s teenage son turned heads at the National Under-16 Rugby Championship after scoring a stunning try that sent defenders scrambling in his wake.

Affectionately nicknamed ‘The Tank’ by his teammates, Zach Fittler lived up to his reputation as the New South Wales Waratahs beat the Queensland Reds 32-3 at the Sunnybank Rugby Club in Brisbane on Saturday.

The teenager received the ball on the right wing before embarking on a blistering run and bursting out of the way of a defender with stunning ease to score.

Brad Fittler’s son Zach (No.22) scored a fantastic try for New South Wales’ U-16 team

“What a motor, what a frame,” remarked the commentator after Fittler scored in the second half.

‘Big Fittler gets away from one, see you later to another, plenty of carnage left in his wake as he crosses.’

Fittler, who attends Scots College in Sydney’s eastern suburbs and lives on the northern beaches, has already caught the eye of many observers both in rugby and in the NRL.

“I won’t underestimate this, there is an air of excitement in the group,” New South Wales U-16 coach Paul Cividen said.

After digging a Queensland defender out of the way, he crossed unchallenged to score

The 16-year-old has been tipped for a bright future in rugby and in the NRL

‘We are very pleased with the way they performed, but equally excited about the improvement we can take from this.

‘It is exciting. Our patience and execution is something [to work on], there were some opportunities we let slip through our fingers. This is normal and expected, but we want to improve.’

‘He’s a great athlete and a great player.’

Fittler has already played for the Sydney Roosters’ Under-17 side this season, following in the footsteps of his great dad, who played 217 games for the Tricolours.

Brad Fittler joked that his son is already bigger and stronger than him and Zach ‘dominates’ at home

The former NRL legend noted his son was already bigger than him even though he was only a teenager.

“He’s going his own way so he’s extremely excited and a bit nervous,” the New South Wales coach told Nine News after his son’s Roosters debut.

‘He is bigger and stronger [than I am]. That [changing of the guard] happened a few years ago, so I’m used to being dominated at home.’

Fittler, the New South Wales coach, is adamant he would not interfere in his son’s career

Fittler, who won 39 caps for the Kangaroos and played in 31 State of Origin games for New South Wales, was also adamant he would not interfere in his son’s career.

“I’m very aware that he has his own coaches,” he said.

‘There are many times when I want to say something, and it’s probably not the hardest part of my day.’