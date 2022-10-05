Man accused of turning up at Windsor Castle with crossbow will go on trial charged under Treason Act

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A man accused of turning up at Windsor Castle armed with a loaded crossbow and threatening to kill the Queen will stand trial in March next year.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, was charged with intending to injure or alarm the Queen under the Treason Act after he was arrested in the castle grounds on Christmas Day last year.

The Queen had celebrated Christmas in the royal residence before her tribute to late husband Philip was broadcast to the nation.

She was to be joined at lunch by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Chail appeared at the Old Bailey today charged with intending to injure or alarm the Queen under the Treason Act of 1842, making a threat to kill and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a crossbow.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, was charged with intending to injure or alarm the Queen under the Treason Act after he was arrested in the palace grounds on Christmas Day last year

Wearing a black jacket over a black hoodie, he appeared via video link and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

He was due to enter pleas today, but the hearing has been adjourned to a yet to be determined date in December.

Chail, of Southampton, Hampshire, was remanded in custody. Mr. Justice Sweeney fixed a two-to-three week trial for March 20 next year.

The first charge, under section 2 of the Act, alleges that Chail intended to “discharge, point, aim or display firearms at the Sovereign with intent to injure or alarm or breach the public peace”.

The Queen had celebrated Christmas at the royal residence (pictured) before her tribute to late husband Philip was broadcast to the nation

She was due to be joined at lunch by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall as well as the Earl and Countess of Wessex

The indictment alleges that on Christmas Day 2021 at Windsor Castle he ‘willfully presented a weapon on or near the person of Queen Elizabeth the Second, namely a crossbow, with intent to injure the Queen’s person or to breach the public peace, or whereby the public peace may be endangered, or with intent to alarm her Majesty.’

The second charge alleges that Chail had in his possession an offensive weapon, namely a loaded crossbow, at Windsor Castle.

The third charge alleges that Chahil ‘without lawful excuse made to Kashmir Chail and other persons a threat to kill another person, namely Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second, for the purpose that Kashmir Chail and other persons would fear that the said threat would be carried out.’

Chail faces charges of intending to injure or alarm the Queen under the Treason Act 1842, making threats to kill and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.