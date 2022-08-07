Man accused of stalking top Australian model Simone Holtznagel has been charged

A fan of one of Australia’s top models has been arrested after allegedly developing an obsession that led to him showing up to work and to the social events she attended.

I’m a celebrity! Get Me Out Of Here star Simone Holtznagel, 29, was reportedly followed by the man between June and July this year.

NSW Police arrested Benjamin Reeves, 58, at his McMahon’s Point residence on Sydney’s posh Lower North Shore on August 1, and charged him with one count of stalking/harassment.

A restraining order was also issued by the police on behalf of Ms Holtznagel, with a friend saying she was quite upset, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Simone Holtznagel (pictured) starred in Australia’s Next Top Model and SAS Australia

The 29-year-old (pictured) is one of the country’s top models with international campaigns

Reeves did not comment when approached by the publication.

“From mid-2022 through Sunday, July 31, 2022, a man is said to have repeatedly followed her (Mrs Holtznagel) to multiple locations and intimidated her,” the police said in a statement.

The man was unknown to the woman. The man was taken to Chatswood Police Station where he was charged with stalking/harassment with intent to cause physical harm.”

Reeves has been released on bail and will appear in Hornsby court on August 23.

Ms. Holtznagel is said to be on vacation with her famous personal trainer boyfriend Jono Castano.

The Australia’s Next Top Model star and Mr Castano were reportedly dating since early 2022, but initially kept their romance a secret before going public in May when they kissed passionately at Mimi’s restaurant in Coogee.

Last week, she confirmed that the couple had moved in together when they shared a video of Mr Castano on the couch, writing: ‘If you’ve never lived with a guy and now live with your fifaboyfriend@jonocastanoacero, referring to Jono playing FIFA football with a friend on the couch amid raucous laughter.

Ms. Holtznagel recently went public with her relationship with celebrity trainer boyfriend Jono Castano (pictured)

The pair met several years ago when she was one of the trainer’s most prominent clients – although he was previously married to business partner Amy Castano.

Despite the split last year, the couple remain on good terms and still co-own the Acero gym in Sydney.

The stars’ personal trainer has helped Rita Ora, Rebel Wilson, Michael Clarke and Candice Warner get in shape.

Ms. Holtznagel has fronted international modeling campaigns including Guess Jeans and recently appeared on TV in SAS Australia.