Man accused of shooting Dutch commando was ‘looking for trouble'” Friends say he ‘flipped out’

The 26-year-old Dutch Commando Corps member who died Saturday night after being shot dead while walking home with his comrades from an Indianapolis nightclub has been photographed for the first time since the murder.

Simmie Poetsema was shot in the back of the head outside the Hampton Inn hotel as she walked home with two fellow soldiers – who were also shot and wounded in the incident.

Shamar Duncan, 22, is accused of carrying out the deadly shooting. He is said to have told a friend who was with him that morning that he opened fire on the soldiers because he “blew apart”, according to an affidavit.

An unnamed witness also told police that Duncan and his two friends were “looking for trouble” and that the onlooker saw them crossing a street and pushing a man into a group of people, who ran away.

Duncan’s group then engaged the soldiers, the witness said.

An ambulance is pictured outside the Hampton Inn on Saturday night after the shooting

The friend told police that he, Duncan and another man went out in his pickup truck and ended up downtown for the shooting early Saturday, police wrote in the sealed affidavit to the Marion County prosecutor’s office, the police said. Indianapolis Star reported.

According to the affidavit, the driver of the pickup told investigators that someone from another group – presumably the Dutch military, who were in the US for training – bumped into someone from his group, triggering pushing and pulling.

He said one of his group landed on the ground and they ran back to their vehicle.

The man said he was driving when one of his friends said they left their phone, so he stopped to pick it up, according to the affidavit. Then he heard shots.

“Shamar was shooting,” the man, who was not identified, told police, according to the affidavit.

Duncan was in the back seat of the pickup, the man explained. Another witness told police they believed the shots had been fired from the back seat of the truck.

“The pickup driver said he yelled at Shamar because he was angry that he had shot,” the affidavit said. “He said Shamar said, ‘I just s*****d.”‘

Duncan was arrested Tuesday and faces a preliminary charge of murder in the shooting.

He remained in custody on Wednesday and would not be eligible for release while the prosecutor’s office assesses the case, police said.

It was not immediately clear on Wednesday whether the two men who would have been charged with Duncan that morning will be charged.

Duncan’s arrest did not appear in online court records on Wednesday and it was not clear whether he had a lawyer who would speak on the case on his behalf.

Poetsema died from his injuries ‘surrounded by family and colleagues’, the Dutch Ministry of Defense reported in a statement on Monday.

The two soldiers injured in the attack suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the Defense Ministry said.

Investigators used statements from the surviving soldiers, witnesses, bystander video and surveillance video to identify Duncan as the suspect in the shooting, according to the affidavit.

The soldiers, who were in Indianapolis one night off training at a military camp in southern Indiana, were walking back to their hotel from a downtown club when Duncan and his friends bumped into them as they passed, saying soldiers to researchers.

Poetsema and others in the group of soldiers tried to stagger the situation, but it turned into a fight that lasted anywhere from 30 seconds to a few minutes, witnesses told police.

The witness who watched across the street told investigators he saw “one of the men causing trouble” being knocked to the ground, the affidavit said.

One of the men in Duncan’s group then said, “I’m going to get a belt”—a slang for gun—the witness told investigators.

When investigators found the pickup truck, a man who later admitted to being with Duncan the morning of the shooting removed things from the vehicle.

Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren expressed his concern on Tuesday about gun violence in the United States after the shooting.

She said: ‘We do a lot of training for our military in the United States, and we really don’t expect that to happen. So it’s very, very worrying for us.”

Ollongren said there is “good contact” between the Dutch military police and the authorities in Indianapolis, and that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin contacted her on Monday “to express his regret and condolences”.