Man accused of plotting to kill women in Ohio pleads guilty

CINCINNATI (AP) — A 22-year-old man identified by authorities as involuntary celibate and conspiring to murder women at an unnamed Ohio university has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of attempted hate crime.

Tres Genco, of Hilliard, Ohio, appeared on Tuesday in a U.S. court in Cincinnati. He faces life in prison for threatening to kill people, a Justice Department spokesman said.

Genco’s attorney, Richard Monahan, did not immediately respond to a voicemail requesting comment.

Genco identified as an involuntary celibate, or incel, and interacted with an online community of mostly men who advocate violence against women because they believe they are being unfairly denied sexual or romantic attention, authorities said.

He oversaw a university in Ohio in January 2020 and wrote a document that month called “Isolated” that he described as “the writings of the misguided and murderous,” prosecutors said. He signed it, “Your hopeful friend and murderer.”

Police searched Genco’s home in March 2020 and found a firearm with an attached punch supply – a device that allows it to fire quickly – a handgun, loaded ammunition magazines, boxes of ammunition and body armor. He was charged in July 2021.

Genco’s manifesto points out: a shooting from 2014 committed by a self-identified incel named Elliot Rodger, who killed six people and injured 14 others outside a sorority at the University of California, Santa Barbara, before committing suicide.

In April 2018, a 25-year-old self-identified incel named Alek Minassian drove into a rented van into a crowd of mostly women in downtown Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 14.

PART: