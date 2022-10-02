Man accused of killing 22 older women goes on trial again

DALLAS (AP) – After Mary Brooks was found dead on the floor of her Dallas apartment with shopping bags from a shopping trip still on her counter, authorities determined the 87-year-old had died of natural causes.

Even after her family discovered jewelry missing — including a coral necklace she loved and diamond rings — it took weeks of an attack on another woman for police to reconsider.

The next murder trial against Billy Chemirmir, 49, begins Monday in Dallas with the death of Brooks, one of 22 elderly women he has been charged with murder. The charges against Chemirmir grew in the years following his arrest in 2018, when police in the Dallas area re-examined the deaths of elderly people deemed natural, though families raised alarm bells about missing jewelry. Four charges were: added this summer.

Chemirmir, who maintains his innocence, was convicted in April of manslaughter in the suffocating death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris and sentenced to life in prison without parole. He will face the same sentence if convicted of Brooks’ death. His first trial in Harris’s death ended in a mistrial last November when the jury got stuck.

Loren Adair Smith, whose 91-year-old mother is one of those charged with murder, will be one of several relatives of the victims attending the trial, which, she said, involves a “huge bag of mixed feelings.” .

“At the same time as that dreaded feeling, we are very happy to go back and close this chapter,” Smith said.

It was Mary Annis Bartel’s survival from an attack in March 2018 that triggered Chemirmir’s arrest. Bartel, then 91, told police that a man broke into her apartment in a self-contained senior housing community, tried to suffocate her with a pillow and took her jewelry.

Before Bartel died in 2020, described the attack in a taped interview that was played in previous trials of Chemirmir. She said that as soon as she opened her door and saw a man wearing green rubber gloves, she knew she was in “great danger.”

Police said they found Chemirmir in the parking lot of his apartment complex the next day. He was carrying jewelry and money and had just thrown away a large red jewelry box. Documents in the box led them to Harris’s home, who was found dead in her bedroom, lipstick smeared on her pillow.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Harris and Chemirmir were checking out at a Walmart at the same time, just hours before she was found dead.

In a video interview with policeChemirmir told a detective that he made money buying and selling jewelry, and that he had also worked as a caretaker and security guard.

Most of Chemirmir’s alleged victims lived in apartments in independent residential communities for the elderly. The women he has accused of murdering in private homes include the widow of a man he cared for when he worked as a carer.

Brooks’ grandson, David Cuddihee, testified that he found her body on January 31, 2018. He said she had used a cane at times, but was still healthy and active.

“She walked to church, she walked to the dentist down the street,” Cuddihee said.

Police testified that the receipts showed that Brooks was at Walmart the day before her body was found. Surveillance videos from the store showed a vehicle matching the description of Chemirmir’s departure just after Brooks, heading in the same direction.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot, a Democrat, decided to demand life sentences instead of the death penalty when he tried Chemirmir in two of his 13 murder cases in the county. His Republican opponent has criticized that decision as he seeks re-election in the country’s busiest death penalty state.

In an interview with The Dallas Morning News, Creuzot said he is not against the death penalty, but he is considering, among other things, the time before someone is executed, the costs of an appeal and whether the person behind bars still poses a danger to society. Chemirmir, he added, “will die in prison.”

Prosecutors in neighboring Collin County have not said whether they will try any of their nine murder cases against Chemirmir.

