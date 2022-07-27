Man Accused in Jan. 6 Assault on Officer Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charges

A West Virginia man accused of participating in a high-profile attack on Officer Brian D. Sicknick during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol last year pleaded guilty to two charges on Wednesday after reaching a deal with federal prosecutors.

The man, George Tanios, was initially charged with working with a friend, Julian Khater, to dousing Officer Sicknick with chemical spray at a key moment in the riot, when a pro-Trump mob rushed police at the bike rack barriers. on the west side of the Capitol.

While early reports suggested Officer Sicknick died of his injuries a day after the attack, an autopsy later determined that he had died of natural causes after suffering multiple strokes not directly related to the violence at the Capitol.