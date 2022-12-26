Man accosts Asian vloggers at In-N-Out and asks one of them if he’s having gay sex with Kim Jong-un

Two Asian vloggers enjoying their meal at an In-N-Out Burger in California were accosted with racist language and threats on Christmas Eve night, viral footage of the moment shows.

Arine Gabrielle Kim and her friend, Elliot, were filming themselves having dinner at an In-N-Out in San Ramon, 34 miles east of San Francisco, when an unidentified man approached them and said, “You’re filming yourself eating.” . ? You are weird homosexuals.

Surprised, the two diners couldn’t help but laugh in the heat of the moment. The two friends, however, did not expect the man to approach them again and ask if they were Japanese or Korean.

‘Are you Kim Jong Un’s boyfriend? Do you have gay sex with him?’ the man asked Elliot.

After the tense exchange, Kim repeatedly asked Elliot to stop talking to the unknown man in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. She then looks at the camera and says, “this is not in the name of Christmas cheer.”

After jokingly replying that he’s only been to ‘second base’ with the North Korean dictator, Elliot dares to ask the man if he could take him out to dinner.

It was then that Kim attempted to de-escalate the tension arising from the exchange between the two men, repeatedly telling her friend to “stop it.”

The unidentified man responded by threatening to spit in their faces.

The two friends tried to move on and mind their own business, but the man later reappeared, calling himself a “slavemaster” and describing Elliot as “Filipino shit” before daring him to come out.

It then appears that In-N-Out staff dropped by to check on Kim and her friend, who said, “This is not in the name of holiday cheer.”

San Ramon Police Chief Denton Carlson tweeted a photo of the possible suspect on Christmas Day after the man was reported for behavior similar to what he displayed a day earlier at the local In-N-Out.

On Christmas Eve night, Arine Gabrielle Kim and her friend, Elliot, were accosted by an unidentified individual at an In-N-Out Burger Joint in San Ramon, California. They were the recipients of homophic and racial slurs as well as threats, with the man at one point asking Elliot if he was Kim Jong-Un’s boyfriend and if he had had sex with the North Korean dictator.

Elliot cheekily responded to the suspect and cheekily asked if he could take him out to dinner.

Kim said later KRON4 that the man harassed other customers from different minority groups after he re-entered the premises to pick up his order. He added that the man also made repeated gestures to her and her friend as they smoked cigarettes outside her.

Frightened, the pair were among the last to leave the In-N-Out venue before it closed. They asked one of the store’s employees to check to see if the man was lurking outside before running to his car.

“My friend and I were in a bit of a shock after the incident, but I’m thankful that we’re both safe and out of danger,” Kim told KRON4.

The In-N-Out Burger location in San Ramon, where the incident occurred Saturday.

Her video later went viral on social media and even caught the attention of San Ramon Police Chief Denton Carlson.

Carlson retweeted his video and contacted the young woman as police will now investigate the incident further.

On Sunday, the local police chief tweeted a photo of the suspect behind the wheel of a silver Mustang with Florida license plates.

The photo was taken on Christmas morning at a time when the unidentified man was displaying “similar behaviour”.