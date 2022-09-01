Man, 75, has eye-lids swell so large that he could not open them

<!–

A 75-year-old man suffered horrendous swelling of his eyes to the point that he could no longer open his eyes after surgery for a collapsed lung, which created an air sac under his skin.

The unnamed man was being treated for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, often known as COPD. He had surgery to remove part of his right lung when the air sac emerged.

It continued to grow, eventually extending from his pelvis to his face. It eventually got so bad that swelling started to form in his neck and chest. Swelling that appeared on his face prevented his eyes from opening fully.

Doctors used a chest tube to treat the man, and he eventually made a full recovery.

Published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday, an Australian investigation team highlighted the strange case.

It is unclear how long the man suffered from COPD.

Doctors performed lung volume reduction surgery on the right upper lobe of his organ.

The procedure is common for people with COPD whose condition has deteriorated to the point that part of their lung has to be removed.

It is often used to help them relieve the breathing problems that the chronic lung condition often causes.

Due to complications during the operation, the man suffered a collapsed lung and subcutaneous emphysema.

This is when an air pocket forms under the skin. In some cases, it can cause a visible bulge on a person’s body.

The edema got worse and worse and started to spread. From his chest it moved all the way down to his pelvis and all the way up to his face.

The man’s cheeks, chin, and eyelids swelled considerably—to the point that she could no longer see.

Doctors used a chest tube — placed between the lining of his skin and muscles — just below his ribs.

Within two hours of starting treatment, his swelling had subsided significantly. Within five days, his condition was completely gone.

A week after the tube was removed, doctors were able to release him from the hospital in good condition.

Subcutaneous emphysema is a rare condition and occurs in only 0.43 percent of people, according to a University of California, Los Angeles report published earlier this year.

More than seven in ten cases are in men. In many cases it is not clinically detectable because a visible bulge does not always form.