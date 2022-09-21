Man, 65, murdered ex-girlfriend, 52, inside the Argentina bakery she worked at

<!–

Terrifying surveillance footage revealed a haunted man rushing to his former girlfriend’s lane and then chasing her inside before shooting her and eventually turning the gun on himself.

Hugo Marchi, 65, shot Veronica Villalba, 52, three times on Tuesday in front of one of her two colleagues at the Martin Fierro Bakery in the Tres de Febrero municipality of Buenos Aires.

An Argentine street-surveillance camera showed Marchi driving Villalba’s car and then entering the store at 6:20 a.m. local time as she and her colleagues prepared for the arrival of customers.

Marchi appeared in the bakery camera, put an envelope on the counter and briefly argued with Villalba. He then dropped a gun from his waistband before picking it up from the floor.

Verónica Villalba (pictured) was murdered Tuesday morning by her ex-boyfriend in a bakery where she worked in Tres de Febrero, Argentina. The 52-year-old was setting up customers to arrive when her ex Hugo Marchi entered the store and chased her before shooting her three times.

According to the bakery owner, Hugo Marchi (pictured) had sent a series of threatening messages to his ex-girlfriend, demanding that they resume their 10-year relationship which ended in August

Marchi (right) approaches Villalba (left) at the bakery before shooting his 10-year-old ex-girlfriend in the Argentine city of Tres de Febrero on Tuesday morning. Police confronted Marchi who refused to stand and shot himself in the head. He was pronounced dead on the spot

Then Villalba ran for her life as Marchi chased her through the pantry and into the kitchen.

At one point, Marchi pointed a gun at her colleague Emilio and told him not to interfere. Emilio was hiding in a fridge when Marchi fired two shots at Villalba.

Moments later, Emilio ran out of the kitchen and went out into the street to ask the police for help.

Three minutes later, a patrol unit arrived and two officers entered the bakery to arrest Marchi. However, he shot himself once in the head before police could arrest him.

A street security camera captured Marchi driving the Ford Focus owned by Villalba

Villalba was seen on a security camera running away from Marchi at the bakery before killing her Tuesday morning

A 65-year-old man angry with his 52-year-old girlfriend had ended their 10-year relationship in August and insisted they resume it. The man sent his ex threatening text messages before he showed up at work on Tuesday morning

According to local news outlets, the couple’s 10-year relationship came to an abrupt end about a month ago and they last saw each other on Sunday.

The bakery’s owner, who identified herself as Lucía, told the state news agency Télam that Marchi and Villalba also met in the city of San Martín three weeks ago so that she could sign for the transfer of the title of the Ford Focus that was under her. . name. Marchi was the main user of the car.

“They saw each other on Sunday and (Marchi) advised her to change the keys to the lock because he had the keys he had taken from her,” Lucía said.

Marchi holds a gun to his right hand just before killing his ex-girlfriend at the bakery where she worked on Tuesday

A security camera in the warehouse shows Marchi (left) confronting employee Emilio (right), a colleague of Villalba, before telling him not to participate and then shooting Villalba three times

In an interview with Cronica TV, Lucia revealed that Marchi had sent threatening text messages to Villalba and vowed to kill herself.

“I told her two weeks ago why she didn’t report him (to the police) and she said since he’d never hit her or anything like that, they wouldn’t (pay her attention),” Lucia said.

Another colleague told CN5 that Marchi always texted Villalba asking to resume the relationship.

“Until Sunday, she showed me that he told her he loved her and that he wanted to go back,” Marina said. “She didn’t want anything to do with him. She wanted to finish the paperwork (handover) on the car, which belonged to him but was in her name.’