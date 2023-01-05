Man, 54, accused of murdering woman, 24, who disappeared a month ago, is remanded in custody

<!–

An alleged killer charged with the murder of a young woman who disappeared a month ago has been taken into custody today following a hearing at the Old Bailey.

Maureen Gitau, 24, was last seen leaving her home in Evelyn Street, Deptford, south-east London, on December 5.

She was reported missing by her family on December 10 and by concerned friends on December 12.

Mark Moodie, 54, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from HMP Thameside, charged with the murder of Mrs Gitau.

Mark Moodie, 54, from Woolwich, has been charged with the murder of Maureen Gitau, 24, pictured

Ms. Gitau was last seen leaving her home on Evelyn Street, SE8 on 5 December. The police have yet to recover Mrs. Gitau’s body

He is charged with the December 5 murder of Mrs Gitau in Lewisham, London.

Moodie, who wore a green jersey, spoke to the court on Thursday to confirm his name and date of birth.

Ms Gitau’s body has not been found, but police confirmed that Moodie was one of the last people she spoke to on her phone before her disappearance.

Prosecutor James Dawes, KC, said: “The deceased in this case is Maureen Gitau who disappeared and has not been seen since December 5, 2022.

Her body has not been found.

She was reported missing by friends on December 12th and it was treated as a missing person by the police.

‘Inquiries revealed that the defendant was one of the last people who spoke to her on the telephone on 5 December.

‘This defendant was then approached by the police.’

Judge Mark Dennis, KC, has remanded him to appear at a plea and trial preparation hearing on March 23.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation.

She previously said: ‘Maureen’s family has been notified and will be supported by specialist agents.

“This news comes as a terrible shock. My thoughts and those of my team are with them at this very difficult time.

Police are asking anyone who knew Ms. Gitau and who saw her in the Deptford area on December 5, or anyone who believes they have information that could help with the investigation, to call 911.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Moodie, of Nightingale Place, Woolwich, is charged with murder.

A three-week trial date was set for November 27.