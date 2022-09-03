Man, 52, jumps to his death from 18th floor of 57-story ‘Jenga’ glass tower in Manhattan

<!–

A 52-year-old man jumped to his death on Friday from the 18th floor of a swanky 57-story apartment building that costs up to $50 million in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood.

According to a spokeswoman for the NYPD, calls came in about the jump at 56 Leonard Street near Church Street around 12:30 p.m.

Located at 56 Leonard Street in the fashionable Tribeca neighborhood, the building is topped with an impossible-looking jumble of misaligned floors that make it resemble a shaky Jenga tower.

The penthouse apartment in the building cost $50 million.

The city’s EMS officials responded to the incident and saw the man’s body carried away in a black body bag.

The city’s EMS officials responded to the building at around 12:30 p.m., which was built in late 2010 and features a unique ‘Jenga’ style design.

The man, who has yet to be identified or named, was pronounced dead before leaving the scene.

A second person, also unidentified, was hospitalized with minor injuries, an FDNY spokesman said.

A woman was seen distraught and crying near the building before finally boarding the ambulance.

The FDNY spokesperson could not confirm the hospitalized person’s age or gender.

The website for the structure lists amenities such as a library lounge, indoor and outdoor theater, an estuary with a 75-foot pool, landscaped sundeck and hot tub, fitness center, yoga studio, steam room, sauna, and private dining room.

The chic estate is home to the mega rich and famous like Frank Ocean

The swanky estate is home to the mega-rich and celebrities like Frank Ocean, according to the New York Post.

Developed by Alexico Group56 Leonard is the first skyscraper designed by the international architects Herzog & de Meuron.

It took a whopping 33 months to build – and every step was recorded by webcam company EarthCam and then compiled into this incredible video.