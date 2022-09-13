Man, 51, gets plastic ball stuck in his anus for two days

<!–

A man ended up needing a plastic ball to be ripped out of his rectum after supposedly pushing it in to treat his “hemorrhoids.”

The 51-year-old rushed to the hospital in the early morning hours and confessed to doctors that he had the object the size of a tennis ball in his anus.

Accompanied by his wife, he stated that it had been “pushed in” two days earlier to treat his hemorrhoids.

But surgeons tasked with retrieving the 7cm x 7cm ball — originally part of the man’s vacuum — found no evidence of hemorrhoids.

Doctors in Jordan wrote in a medical journal that he had tried “to take out the foreign body with a screwdriver and a spoon.”

Revealed: The Risks of Putting Things in Your Anus People usually push objects into their rectum for sexual pleasure. This is partly due to the number of nerves in the anus that make it very sensitive, and for men it can mimic the prostate, an erogenous part of the male reproductive system. Inserting objects into a rectum, also known as anal play, carries a number of risks. In addition to getting trapped in objects, they can potentially perforate the gut, which can be fatal because material from the digestive tract can flow to other parts of the body and cause infection. The NHS advises anyone exploring anal play to do so safely and to use an object with a flared base to prevent it from getting lost inside.

The first attempts to remove the ball in the hospital failed.

The man, who was not identified, stayed overnight at Princess Basma Teaching Hospital in Irbid so the team could work out a plan of attack.

Asked to lie flat on his back with his legs in the air, surgeons armed with “adequate lubrication” attempted to manually pull the ball out.

However, they failed because the ball was “wider than the pelvic outlet.”

With no other option, the man’s stomach had to be cut to allow the team to get closer to the object. But even that failed.

dr. Mohammad Athamnah and colleagues wrote: ‘An attempt to push the affected ball down through the rectum and facilitate transanal extraction was fruitless.

“Unfortunately, the foreign body was firmly clamped in the pelvis, so that the upward movement of the affected ball was also not possible.”

Surgeons then decided to “gently cut the ball into three smaller pieces” using an electric drill inserted through his dilated anus.

This made it ‘easy to grab’, allowing the team to take out the three separate pieces with ‘minimal damage’.

Details of the gruesome seven-hour operation were revealed in the International Journal of Surgery Case Reports.

People usually push objects into their rectum for sexual pleasure.

This is partly due to the number of nerves in the anus that make it very sensitive, and so men can mimic the prostate, an erogenous part of the male reproductive system.

Inserting objects into a rectum, also known as anal play, carries a number of risks.

In addition to getting trapped in objects, they can potentially perforate the gut, which can be fatal because material from the digestive tract can flow to other parts of the body and cause infection.

The NHS advises anyone exploring anal play to do so safely and to use an object with a flared base to prevent it from getting lost inside.

Eating a diet high in fiber, to make the poop softer and easier to remove, can help relieve the symptoms of piles.