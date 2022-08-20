Man, 50, jailed over $47million worth of cocaine imported into Australia by a Mexican drug cartel

<!–

A man has been jailed after police arrested a Mexican drug cartel when it tried to import a 188kg shipment of cocaine into Australia.

The 50-year-old Sydney man was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison, with a five-year non-parole period, at Downing Center District Court.

The Picnic Point man was already in prison for an unrelated crime at the time of his charge of attempted cocaine transport.

Last year, he was granted a court appearance for his role in importing the cocaine with an estimated street value of $47 million.

Police investigating the shipment observed the man moving hundreds of aluminum blocks and trying to access the cocaine he believed was hidden inside.

The man pleaded guilty to several drug charges on April 29.

AFP Detective Acting Superintendent Luke Wilson said cocaine’s popularity makes the country a perfect target for organized crime syndicates.

‘The high demand for cocaine in Australia is at the forefront of our battle with organized crime syndicates; they see that big dollar sign over Australia and know that the profit they can make is significantly more than any other target market,” said Det Wilson.

Police said the shipment, along with most of the cocaine found in Australia, came from Colombia and various other parts of South America.

NSW Police Force Drug and Firearms Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent John Watson, said police continue to closely monitor cocaine border detections and increased recreational use of the drug in Australia.

“Like this seizure, forensic drug profiling of cocaine found here in Australia still shows that most are from Colombia and other parts of South America,” Det Supt Watson said.

“The illegal cultivation of coca bushes in these areas has a significant impact on the local indigenous communities and almost half of them take place in areas with special environmental protection status.

“The reality is that by participating in both the importation and recreational use of cocaine here and abroad, you are supporting the spread of serious crime around the world and the destruction of other people’s lives,” he said.