Man, 38, is charged with murder of ex-Super League star Danny Kirmond’s younger brother, 33

A man has been charged with the murder of the brother of a former rugby star who died this weekend in Leeds from a serious head injury.

Jack Kirmond, 33, a former soldier who served in Afghanistan, was attacked around midnight on Sunday outside Sharlston Rovers amateur rugby club in Wakefield.

Jack, the younger brother of former Super League player Danny Kirmond, 36, was rushed to hospital but tragically died of his injuries on Monday.

Lee Robinson, 38, of Fryston Road in Castleford, West Yorkshire, has been charged with murder. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before the Leeds Magistrates today.

West Yorkshire Police said a 23-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an assailant has been released under investigation.

Jack’s sad brother Danny, who has played over 200 games for Wakefield and Huddersfield in the top rugby league, paid tribute to his sibling on social media.

Jack Kirmond (pictured), 33, was attacked outside the Sharlston Rovers amateur rugby club in Wakefield around midnight on Sunday. He later died of his injuries in hospital

On Instagram he wrote next to a photo of Jack: ‘It kills me to write this, he wasn’t 33 to me, he was my little brother.

“The same little brother who followed me everywhere when I was younger, the one I always thought I could care for and protect.

“He was the uncle who made my daughter laugh and still asked if we could visit Uncle Jack.

“He was my mom and dad’s baby, a soldier, a nosebleed, a bad golfer, a worse drinker, but more than that he was my little brother whom I loved more than he could ever know and he’s too early kidnapped.’

In an emotional statement from the West Yorkshire Police, Jack’s heartbroken parents said: ‘Jack was a wonderful son, fiancé, brother, uncle and friend.

“A soldier who served his country and a protector of all who knew him, not only in his work but in his life.

“Jack had been through darkness, but came into the light and injected that light into everyone who knew him.

‘And the sound that emanated from Jack—his infectious laugh could be heard from miles away! He will leave a hole in the lives of everyone who knew him.

Jack’s sad brother Danny (pictured), who made over 200 appearances for Wakefield and Huddersfield in rugby’s top division, paid tribute to his sibling on social media

‘As a family we thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for the well wishes. Jack leaves the world a better place than he came in and we will all remember him this way.”

Jack was described by former comrades of the 5 Rifles Armored Infantry Battalion in Bulford, Wiltshire, as ‘the life and soul of the party or whatever situation’.

He is believed to have been stationed at Camp Bastion during his tour of Afghanistan.

While details of his military record are unknown, his unit, equipped with the Warrior Armored Fighting Vehicle, was the last unit in Afghanistan in 2014.

The battalion has also served in Iraq and says it has “a reputation for being first in and last in operations.”

According to friends, Jack, known as Kirky, held the rank of Rifleman. A fellow soldier said, “Jack always smiled.”

The police were called to the rugby club by the ambulance service at 12:18 on Sunday.

Jack was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, where his condition was described as critical this weekend.

Lee Robinson, 38, of Fryston Road in Castleford, West Yorkshire, has been charged with murdering Jack. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before the Leeds Magistrates today (Pictured: Scene of alleged assault outside Sharlston Rovers amateur rugby club in Wakefield)

But police confirmed that he had died from his injuries and that his death was being treated as murder while they asked for information.

Chief Inspector Sharron Kaye said: “We continue to support Jack’s family at this very sad time and would like to hear from everyone who witnessed the incident, which is believed to have taken place around midnight Sunday.

“If you have information that could help our investigation, please contact the homicide and major investigation team.”

Some of Danny’s former clubs paid tribute to Jack, himself a former amateur rugby league player, on social media.

Wakefield Trinity wrote: ‘Everyone at Wakefield Trinity is saddened to learn of the passing of Jack Kirmond, brother of former Captain Danny Kirmond.

“Our condolences go out to all of Jack’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, Featherstone Rovers, where Danny began his professional career, wrote: ‘Featherstone Rovers players, staff and officials are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Jack Kirmond, brother of former capper Danny Kirmond.

“Our sincere condolences go out to Jack’s family and friends at this very painful time.”

Leeds-based amateur club Hunslet Parkside, one of Jack’s former clubs, said he had the ‘biggest smile in the clubhouse’.

They wrote: ‘Sad news comes about one of our ex-players Jack Kirmond. Biggest smile in the clubhouse while there is never a dull moment, an absolute guy!

“Calm down Jack (Kirmo) once an old man, always an old man. Our condolences to your loved ones.’