Man, 37, allegedly filmed, stalked and sexually touched teen at northern beaches mall

A 37-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly filmed and followed a group of teenage girls and sexually groped one of them at Brookvale’s Warringah Mall on Tuesday.

Two 17-year-old girls and a 16-year-old girl were allegedly accosted by Timothy Deramore Denver, twenty years their senior, around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“Police will argue in court that the man began filming them and other nearby girls before sexually touching the 17-year-old girl,” police said in a statement Wednesday morning.

“As the girls tried to get away, the man allegedly continued to follow them around the mall.”

Police were called and the man’s mobile phone was seized, before he was taken to Manly Police Station, where he was charged with sexually touching another person without consent, common assault and three counts of harassment/intimidation with intent to fear. Physical damage.