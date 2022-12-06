Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Man, 37, allegedly filmed, stalked and sexually touched teen at northern beaches mall
News

Man, 37, allegedly filmed, stalked and sexually touched teen at northern beaches mall

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Man, 37, allegedly filmed, stalked and sexually touched teen at northern beaches mall

A 37-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly filmed and followed a group of teenage girls and sexually groped one of them at Brookvale’s Warringah Mall on Tuesday.

Two 17-year-old girls and a 16-year-old girl were allegedly accosted by Timothy Deramore Denver, twenty years their senior, around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“Police will argue in court that the man began filming them and other nearby girls before sexually touching the 17-year-old girl,” police said in a statement Wednesday morning.

“As the girls tried to get away, the man allegedly continued to follow them around the mall.”

Police were called and the man’s mobile phone was seized, before he was taken to Manly Police Station, where he was charged with sexually touching another person without consent, common assault and three counts of harassment/intimidation with intent to fear. Physical damage.

He will appear in Manly Local Court on Wednesday.

more to come

The Morning Edition newsletter is our guide to the biggest and most interesting stories, analysis and insights of the day. sign up here.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Charles and William ‘Will Respond Firmly to Any...

Sydney fortune teller accused of scamming thousands of...

Urgent package delivery scam warning: These are the...

Mel Hammond: American Girl Author Accused of Encouraging...

Grace Tame reveals the truth behind the smiling...

Waverley College, Sydney: Six students expelled for violent...

Other advice STOP celebrating Australia Day

Detectives investigating the death of the Briton in...

Kanye’s Yeezy brand owes California $600,000 in unpaid...

Russia could be fighting in Ukraine for a...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More