Man, 36, who battered 47-year-old man on NYC street with a baseball bat is arrested

A 36-year-old man who hit a pedestrian in the head with a baseball bat on a New York street has been arrested by police.

Karim Azizi was taken into custody Wednesday morning for assaulting a 47-year-old pedestrian in Harlem on Nov. 29.

The NYPD has said the attack was random and unprovoked.

Police released video of the incident showing the suspect walking behind the pedestrian on Amsterdam Avenue near West 148th Street around 10 a.m.

After pausing for a second, the man pulls the baseball bat out of his pants before swinging it full force at the 47-year-old’s head.

