Man, 35, is charged with murder of 39-year-old found dead in Ross-on-Wye

A 35-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a man who was found dead on a quiet street after an ‘argument’ in a market town.

Kestutis Lekunas, from Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, was charged with murder on Monday night after a 39-year-old was found dead on Sunday morning.

Lekunas is due to appear at Worcester Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The police had also arrested a 39-year-old woman suspected of attempted murder in connection with the incident. She has since been released and will face no further action.

West Mercia Police were called to Bluebell Close at around 9.30am on Sunday following reports of an argument. They were accompanied by colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The male victim, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Stephen Cook, of West Mercia Police, said on Sunday: ‘This is a shocking incident and our thoughts go out to the family of the man who lost his life.

‘I understand that incidents of this nature can be alarming but would like to reassure the local community that this is an isolated incident and there is no major risk to the public.

‘Our officers remain on site. You may see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as our investigation continues.’

A spokesman for the force added: ‘A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a 39-year-old man in Ross-on-Wye.

‘Upon arrival it was found that the man had sustained serious injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.’

West Mercia Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident or caught it on dashcam or CCTV.