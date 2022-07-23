Man, 34, says his nose job was the best decision he ever made

A man who says a nose job is the best decision he’s ever made wonders why men are more aware of plastic surgery than women.

Property developer Daniel Warwick, 34, from Manchester, who had been insecure about the way his nose looked since he was a teenager, underwent a £6,000 rhinoplasty in February 2018.

He was asked to have the surgery after seeing a profile picture of his nose that he didn’t like.

Daniel, pictured after surgery, paid £6,000 for the rhinoplasty at the time. The procedure now costs £12,000

He told FEMAIL: “[When I was younger] I didn’t really understand what a plastic surgeon was. I was a little scared because I thought only women do that.

“It’s not really a man’s thing. So I never really paid attention to it. But when I was a lot older, someone took a picture from the side and I completely realized, “wow, I should actually change that”.’

Mr Warwick explained that within a few months of the photo being taken he began the process of organizing the surgery, which included a consultation.

“Originally, my mom wasn’t supposed to go to the surgeon with me because I told her, ‘Listen, it’ll be fine, I don’t need anyone with me,’ he continued.

“You know, act like a man would. Two days before the operation, I called my mother and told her to come with me for mental support.’

Mr Warwick, who went to Mr Alex Karidis for the procedure, spent one night in hospital and a week later the bandage was removed.

A few months later, the swelling had subsided and he was able to appreciate his new look, although not all of his friends and family noticed a difference.

He continued: “No one knew I had had surgery. I expected people to say you look different. None of them did.

What is a rhinoplasty? Rhinoplasty (rhinoplasty or a “rhinoplasty”) is surgery to change the shape or size of the nose. It is not usually available on the NHS if done for cosmetic reasons but can be provided on the NHS if needed to help you breathe. How much does a rhinoplasty cost? The cost of a rhinoplasty in the UK ranges from £4,000 to £7,000. You should also consider the cost of any consultations, further surgeries, or aftercare you may need. What should you consider before undergoing a rhinoplasty? Rhinoplasty is a complex operation. Results cannot be guaranteed, there are risks to consider and it can be expensive. Before you proceed, you need to know why you want a nose job. Talk to your doctor first and take some time to think about your decision. Source: NHS

“Of course you had some people who knew me very well who looked at me sideways and said, ‘Hey, here’s something else.’ And then I had to tell them, the people who were shown the before and after, they all said, “Oh my god, you know that?”

As a result of the rhinoplasty, Mr. Warwick started taking care of his body and went to the gym.

Speaking about the stigma surrounding male surgery, the 34-year-old said: ‘I assume a lot of men and women get it done and I also assume a lot of men look down on other men who do it because it’s not something masculine to do. ‘

She added that he spoke to some men who had undergone surgery who weren’t sure how to tell people because they were afraid of being ridiculed.

“One said to me, ‘How do you openly tell people you’ve had a nose job?’

He continued: ‘We as humans are programmed to sometimes think that something is negative when it is really positive, namely men undergoing plastic surgery.

‘Why can’t men have it? If it makes you feel better, absolutely. Yes, there are many people who hide it. And when I talk to them, it’s only with other men. If it was a woman, they’d say so.’

Daniel added that it is likely that hiding the surgery and not talking about it will affect men’s mental health and that they need the support and care for each other.

The 34-year-old said he probably won’t get a job in the future: “I really learned to love myself after this surgery and I am who I am.

‘I’ve learned to live with it. Am I perfect? I’m just a normal person, but I’ve learned to love myself and that’s what’s important.’