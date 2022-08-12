Man, 34, is mauled to death by a dog in park

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A 34-year-old man was killed by a dog in a park in broad daylight, police said.

He was pronounced dead around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the scene of the horror incident in Fareham, Hampshire.

A 20-year-old man from the city has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog that got dangerously out of hand.

Hampshire Police said the victim’s family has been informed. However, he has not yet been named and the breed of the dog is also currently unknown. MailOnline has contacted the police for more information.

A 34-year-old man was killed by a dog in a park in broad daylight, police said. He was pronounced dead around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the scene of the horror incident in Fareham, Hampshire

A police spokesman said: “We are in talks with people in the area and are conducting other investigations to determine how the man died.

“As part of our investigation, a 20-year-old Fareham man has been arrested on suspicion of being the owner/person in charge of a dog that has gotten dangerously out of control and caused injury resulting in death.

“He has been released without charge, but is still under investigation as the investigation continues.”

This is a news item. More to follow