Man, 34, arrested on suspicion of murder after Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead in her home 

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Merseyside Police said today.

A second man, 41, was also arrested on suspicion of aiding an assailant.

They were arrested early in the morning in Runcorn, south-west Liverpool.

The nine-year-old was shot in the chest by a balaclava-clad gunman who was chasing a former heroin dealer forcibly released from prison, who had raided her home in the city’s Dovecot area in a suspected gangland feud.

The killer chased 35-year-old Joseph Nee, who broke into the house after noticing that Olivia’s mother, 46-year-old Cheryl Korbel, had opened the door to see what was happening outside.

The gunman shot into the house and hit Olivia, her mother Cheryl in the wrist and the fleeing 35-year-old in the upper body.

A 41-year-old man from Knowsley has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an assailant and is also in custody.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9) was shot dead in her own home after a gunfight broke into her family’s home

Merseyside Police have previously released footage of this person they believed to be the gunman

Joseph Nee, 35, broke into Olivia’s home in an attempt to flee the gunman who was chasing him after her mother opened the door to see what the noises were outside

Police previously called on the public and other criminals to identify the perpetrator who killed Olivia

Obviously, after the shooting, Nee’s employees took him to the hospital in a car – leaving little Olivia behind.

Police said officers picked up Olivia and took her to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in the back of a police car, but the nine-year-old was pronounced dead an hour later.

Officers previously shared CCTV footage of two men they wanted to trace in connection with the tragic incident — one of whom was nearby at the time, while the other was sought as a suspect.

They also immediately called on the shooter’s criminal associates to report the killer.

The youngster’s death has sparked an outpouring of grief and shock among the Merseyside community, with many wreaths and cards being laid at Olivia’s childhood home and more than 200 mourners attending a vigil in her memory last night.

Detective Kameen warned those “shielding” the perpetrator that officers “will do anything legitimate to bring you to justice.”

“It is incomprehensible how anyone can protect a person responsible for the murder of a nine-year-old girl,” he added.

Detective Chief Superintendent and Head of Investigations, Mark Kameen, said: “I continue to urge anyone who has information that could aid our investigation into the tragic murder of Olivia to come forward so that we can bring those responsible to justice.” .

‘A number of people have been arrested in connection with this investigation. However, we still need the public’s help to ensure that we can build strong evidence so that justice is served for Olivia and her family.

“I hereby appeal to those who have information, however small, who can continue to assist our inquiries to contact us directly or anonymously and we will do the rest.

“The investigation into the tragic murder of Olivia is ongoing and we have yet to build strong evidence so that we can bring those responsible to justice.”

Prior to the arrests in the early hours of this morning, Merseyside Police Detective Kameen described the hunt for the killer by releasing CCTV footage to the public.

He said, “I’m going to show you footage of the man who killed little Olivia. I’m doing this because people might recognize what he’s wearing.

“It can also help people remember seeing him in the area the night of Olivia’s murder, and help us figure out where he went after that.”

According to police, footage shows the gunman running along Finch Lane, away from Kingsheath Avenue and then turning right onto Berryford Road, where he disappeared from view.

“We know that he climbs in and through people’s gardens so as not to be seen,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.