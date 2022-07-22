Man, 32, appears in court charged with raping and murdering his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter

An alleged killer charged with the murder of a mother and three children appeared at the Old Bailey today.

Damien Bendall, 32, reportedly killed 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, who was staying at the family’s house for a sleepover. .

The four bodies were discovered on September 19 last year in a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, South Yorkshire.

The bodies of Lacey Bennett, left, her mother Terri Harris, center, and her brother, John Paul, right, were found at the family’s home in Sheffield on September 19, 2021. The body of Lacey’s 11-year-old friend Connie Gent was found also found at the house

Pictured: Connie Gent, 11, (left) was at a sleepover at the Killamarsh home, where she was found dead last September along with friend Lacey (right), John and their mother Terri Harris

After the murders, Jason Bennett had posted a tribute to his son and daughter, John and Lacey, online and went to the scene of the tragedy to lay flowers.

Bendall, from Killamarsh, is also accused of raping Lacey.

He appeared in court via a video link from HMP Wakefield, speaking only to confirm his name during the brief administrative hearing.

Counsel told the judge that they were “on track” for their trial in October.

The retention periods have been extended to October 11.

Mr Sweeney has held Bendall in police custody ahead of his trial which begins at Derby Crown Court on 4 October.