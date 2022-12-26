Man, 30, and woman, 19, arrested in murder of beautician Elle Edwards

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the ‘cold-blooded’ murder of a 26-year-old who was shot in the head in a pub on Christmas Eve.

Elle Edwards was celebrating Christmas at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey, a town near Liverpool, with her sister and friends when she was shot in the head.

It is not believed to have been the target of the attack on the Wallasey Village lighthouse in Merseyside.

Police said on Boxing Day that two suspects have been detained where they will be questioned by detectives.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, Merseyside Police said.

The force added that a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs of Major Crime Investigations said: “We have made two arrests in connection with this cold-blooded shooting.

“Elle’s family has yet to come to terms with their tragic loss, and our specially trained Family Liaison Officers are supporting them.

“We will not rest until those responsible are brought to justice and I would call on anyone with information to contact us.”

