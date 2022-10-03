Man, 28, charged with manslaughter for ‘killing salsa dancer and friend of Cardi B’ in speeding car

A man has been charged with two counts of manslaughter for allegedly killing a salsa dancer and Cardi B’s friend when he ran a red light at 50mph and plowed into them.

28-year-old Leandro Diaz Ramirez was behind the wheel of the speeding BMW when he crashed into a Subaru – which then crushed the two pedestrians in Inwood, New York.

Joel Adames, 31, and David Fernandez, 40, were killed in the Aug. 3 crash — with artist Cardi B, who was a friend of the deceased, leading the tribute and remembering Adames.

Earlier that evening, Fernandez was cutting his friend Adames’ hair, and the pair had had a drink before walking home at West 207th Street and Sherman Avenue around 4 a.m.

District Attorney Bragg announced the manslaughter charges against the Bronx man today, saying to continue to protect the safety of pedestrians and motorists on our streets.’

Tributes poured in for the men — both of whom are well-known in the Inwood neighborhood

Ramirez’s BMW was traveling 59 mph north on Sherman Avenue when it collided with a Subaru Forester SUV traveling in the opposite direction at the West 207th Street intersection, police said.

He sped through a red right moments before the fatal crash. Ramirez was driving over twice the speed limit.

The impact sent the SUV onto the pavement, where it crashed and crushed the two men. They died of their injuries earlier this year.

The driver broke several ribs and the pelvis.

Ramirez has now been charged in New York State Supreme Court with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree assault, two counts of criminally negligent homicide and three counts of third-degree assault.

District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr. said: ‘As alleged this reckless speeding and driving ended in tragedy.

‘Manhattanites should not be killed by drivers just walking in their neighborhood. We will continue to protect the safety of pedestrians and motorists on our streets.’

The impact launched the Subaru onto the pavement and slammed into Fernandez and Adames, who were waiting to cross the street

Joel Adames, 31, and David Fernandez, 40, died when a Subaru Forester SUV collided with another vehicle and then plowed into them on a Manhattan sidewalk

Cardi B wrote on social media about her friend Adames.

‘Stupidity, negligence, I wish the worst to whoever did this!’ wrote the singer. ‘Took someone so loved, full of life and just absolutely amazing to let people ruin. RIP JOEL.’

Surveillance video shows the horrific moment the two men were struck by the SUV. They seemed to be caught off guard when the massive vehicle suddenly came barreling towards them.

Dramatic images from the scene in the aftermath of the crash show the two men lying unconscious on the pavement as their blood spills onto the street. The SUV and the BMW are seen in the footage as they have been heavily damaged in the collision.

Family and friends gathered at a growing memorial at the crash site to mourn the men and shared fond memories with local media.

Adames’ family said he was getting a late-night haircut by David Fernandez so he would look fresh for his daughter’s birthday celebration later in the day.

“He was just an amazing person,” Jolemy Clasé, a lifelong friend of Fernandez, told PIX11. “The community loved him.”

Fernandez, a beloved barber, would cut and style the hair of anyone who would ask—at any time. He even had celebrity clients such as DJ Baby Face and guitarist Max Santos.

“You call him at 2 a.m., he would stay open just for you,” said his cousin Robert Gomez. ‘That’s literally what happens[ed].’

Fernandez was also known by another name: ‘David the Dancer’.

He was a salsa instructor and also a winner of many international salsa competitions, friends told local media.

Cardi B remembers Adames on her Instagram story hours after the early Wednesday morning accident that claimed the lives of Adames and Fernandez