Man 26, due in court today over the murder of Maya Louise Chappell

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a two-year-old girl in County Durham.

Maya Louise Chappell was found in a critical condition after police attended an address in Shotton Colliery on Wednesday 28 September. The little girl was flown to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary, but she sadly died in hospital on Friday night.

Northumbria Police have now confirmed that a 26-year-old man from Shotton Colliery has been charged with manslaughter following Maya’s death.

Two-year-old Maya Louise Chappell was taken to hospital in Newcastle last week in a critical condition, where she later died

James Chappell, Maya’s father, wrote on Facebook: ‘I love you so much Maya Louise Chappell, you are my life, my earth and my idol and I will always look up to you and love you with all my heart. RIP baby girl’

26-year-old man from Shotton Colliery to appear at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court this morning in connection with Maya’s death

Hours after the incident, a sea of ​​toys, tributes and balloons can be seen outside the home where she was found as people pay their respects

The man has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court this morning.

A 23-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with the investigation and has since been released under investigation.

Maya was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle, by air ambulance in a critical condition.

She died in hospital on Friday night.

After the incident, locals left floral tributes and teddy bears near the spot where Maya was fatally wounded.

Messages of condolence have even been left by people who did not know Maya but have been touched by the tragedy.

The police’s forensics team has been examining the scene in County Durham where the incident took place

Last Friday Maya’s dad James said on Facebook: ‘It breaks my heart to write this but sadly my beautiful brave little girl has got her wings she was too good for this world and as a reward she gets to play in the stars.

‘I love you so much Maya Louise Chappell, you are my life, my earth and my idol and I will always look up to you and love you with all my heart. RIP little girl.

‘Anyone who would like to pay their respects via social media is more than welcome.’

The little girl’s death will come as a tragic shock to the tight-knit former mining community where she lived.