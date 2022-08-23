Man, 26, dies after losing control of paraglider midair and crashing in Brazil
Harrowing moment 26-year-old man dies after losing control of paraglider in mid-air and crashing to ground in Brazil
- Alexandre Pereira suffered a fatal crash while paragliding in Brazil’s Paraíba on Sunday
- Video footage showed him losing control of the paraglider before falling from about 100 feet into the air
- Pereira fell over a farm in the rural town of Vila Nova, where authorities pronounced him dead at the scene
A 26-year-old man paragliding was killed in a tragic accident in Brazil.
Alexandre Pereira was on a training flight when he crashed into Alagoa Grande, a rural town in the northeastern state of Paraíba, on Sunday.
A video recorded by a villager showed the moment Pereira descended and lost control of the paraglider.
The paraglider made several high-speed turns in the air before taking a 131-foot fall and crashing into a farm in the village of Vila Nova.
Pereira was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT
Alexandre Pereira can be seen in a video recorded by a villager in Paraiba, Brazil, losing control of the paraglider just before it crashed and died on Sunday
The 26-year-old had been paragliding for several years prior to Sunday’s deadly crash, according to Brazilian news channel G1.
The accident comes a month after a 38-year-old man was killed in a parachute jump in the southeastern Brazilian state of São Paulo.
Footage captured by an instructor helmet’s camera showed Andrius Jamaico acknowledging the skydiving instructions and confirming that he was aware of the location of the parachute’s release lever.
Still image from a cell phone video shows Alexandre Pereira descending over a rural town in the northeastern Brazilian state of Paraíba and losing control of the paraglider before it crashed and died
Residents and authorities stand near the farm where a Brazilian man died while paragliding on Sunday
The skydiving instructor, who has a camera mounted on his helmet, then releases Jamaico, who appeared to be in control before suddenly staring to spin.
The instructor was able to grab Jamaico by the leg, but lost his grip.
Jamaico, who was only skydiving for the third time, continued to turn as the instructor deployed his parachute and quickly approached the landing site on the ground.
He fell about 1,500 feet from the sky, hitting the zinc roof panel of the house before falling to the ground. He was pronounced dead on the spot.
A still image from a video in which Andrius Jamaico parachuted, just before he appeared to lose control and fell on top of a house where he was murdered in São Paulo, Brazil, on July 19.