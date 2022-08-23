Man, 26, dies after losing control of paraglider midair and crashing in Brazil

<!–

A 26-year-old man paragliding was killed in a tragic accident in Brazil.

Alexandre Pereira was on a training flight when he crashed into Alagoa Grande, a rural town in the northeastern state of Paraíba, on Sunday.

A video recorded by a villager showed the moment Pereira descended and lost control of the paraglider.

The paraglider made several high-speed turns in the air before taking a 131-foot fall and crashing into a farm in the village of Vila Nova.

Pereira was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT

Alexandre Pereira can be seen in a video recorded by a villager in Paraiba, Brazil, losing control of the paraglider just before it crashed and died on Sunday

The 26-year-old had been paragliding for several years prior to Sunday’s deadly crash, according to Brazilian news channel G1.

The accident comes a month after a 38-year-old man was killed in a parachute jump in the southeastern Brazilian state of São Paulo.

Footage captured by an instructor helmet’s camera showed Andrius Jamaico acknowledging the skydiving instructions and confirming that he was aware of the location of the parachute’s release lever.

Residents and authorities stand near the farm where a Brazilian man died while paragliding on Sunday

The skydiving instructor, who has a camera mounted on his helmet, then releases Jamaico, who appeared to be in control before suddenly staring to spin.

The instructor was able to grab Jamaico by the leg, but lost his grip.

Jamaico, who was only skydiving for the third time, continued to turn as the instructor deployed his parachute and quickly approached the landing site on the ground.

He fell about 1,500 feet from the sky, hitting the zinc roof panel of the house before falling to the ground. He was pronounced dead on the spot.