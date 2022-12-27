Man, 25, shot dead at a house in Heddon Greta, in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales

A young man was fatally shot at a house in the Hunter region of New South Wales just days after Christmas.

Police were called to a house on Traders Way, in Heddon Greta, some 20km east of Cessnock following reports that a man, 25, was shot around 11pm on Tuesday.

Paramedics desperately tried to revive the man, but were unable to save him.

NSW Police Superintendent Tracy Chapman said the man suffered “at least one” gunshot wound, and police believe the attack was targeted.

“It is very likely that the criminals fled the scene using a motorized vehicle,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

A crime scene has been set up at the home that will be examined by specialized forensic police officers.

Superintendent Chapman said police knew the victim to a “minimal capacity” and that she lived at the home, but added that he was unaware police had been called to the home recently.

Six adults and two children were in the home at the time of the shooting, but no one other than the 25-year-old was injured.

Investigations are continuing and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Neighbors in the area said the road was still blocked by several police cars on Wednesday morning.

more to come