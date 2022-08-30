Man, 24, too scared to eat in the dining room after discovering ‘evil’ spider

A 24-year-old man with a phobia of creepy crawlies has revealed his horror when he came home from a holiday in Greece to find the “biggest spider he’s ever seen” living in his dining room.

Scott Elwood, from Oldham, Greater Manchester, came home relaxed from his holiday on the island only to be told an eight-legged beast was hiding in the family’s open-plan living and dining room.

Together with his brother Mason, 19, and their stepfather Dean Stackhouse, the trio decided to go hunting for the ‘terrible’ beast.

They found the cobweb’s lair in the baseboard by their dining table, and Dean used a toothpick to bring out their new pet.

Come to daddy! A 24-year-old man who returned from vacation to discover the ‘biggest spider he’d ever seen’ in his living room has revealed he has chosen to eat his dinner upstairs until the arachnid is chased away

In a music video, a shocked Scott is seen claiming that the spider is about “the size of my palm” when fully extended.

The footage captured by builder Mason shows Dean twisting a toothpick into a spider’s web before the spider’s long, dangling legs come into view and it shoots out.

Someone can then hear someone say, ‘Oh my God, that’s bad’ before exclaiming, ‘Wow, look how big that f***** is, it’s fucking huge that… Jesus’.

Scott Elwood (right), from Oldham, Greater Manchester, returned from Greece but was told an eight-legged beast was hiding in their front room

Though he’s now too scared to dine in their living room, Scott said the spider’s fame means he “deserves to live on” and hopes he can eventually be released outside.

A ‘pleasant’ Scott shared the shocking footage of his brother online, where it was viewed more than eight million times.

He said: ‘It could possibly be the biggest spider in Britain.

“That was the biggest spider I’ve ever seen anywhere, especially in my house. I’d say it’s as big as your palm when outstretched.

“It was horrible to see that in my house. I was terrified when I saw it and still terrified to this day.

“I absolutely hate them. Creepy creepers and anything with so many legs is just awful.’

Mason, who recorded the footage, added: “I was shocked when I saw the spider. I was quite scared and didn’t want to go near it.’

Pictured: The spot where the spider was lured out by Dean. Mason, who recorded the footage, added: “I was shocked when I saw the spider. ‘I was quite scared and didn’t want to go near it’

Pictured: The room where the arachnid trio found the spider. Scott said, ‘I just got back from vacation in Greece. My mother knows I hate spiders and the day I came back she said to me ‘there is a terrible spider living in the living room’…’

Scott said he has had a longstanding fear of spiders ever since he found a large one in his bed.

Scott said, ‘I just got back from vacation in Greece. My mom knows I hate spiders and the day I came back she said to me, “There’s a terrible spider living in the living room”.

“And I made it my mission that night to find the spider with my stepfather and brother.

“We searched the living room for half an hour and we finally found it in that little hole.

Shocked Oldham resident praised his stepfather’s courage in provoking the beast with a toothpick

“We just wanted to see if it was really in the hole, we didn’t know if it was at home or not.

“My stepdad provoked it with a toothpick and it was absolutely horrific to see how it turns out.

‘I was most afraid. I was behind Mason, we didn’t want to go near it.’

Scott said, ‘I hate spiders. It was my stepdad holding the toothpick, I couldn’t hold it, I would have run away as soon as it came out of the hole.”

“When my mom first told me about it and I knew there was a creepy creep in the house I got all squeamish and every time I walk across the room I can’t stop waving my head from side to side at every bloody wall .

At night it’s even worse – you go in there with a flashlight on.

‘I eat my tea upstairs. I won’t eat my food there again until it’s found and taken out of the living room, I’ll tell you.’

Scott admitted he hasn’t seen the spider since the video was shot.

Scott said, ‘If I’m being honest, I don’t know what to do now. We’ll wait until the next time we see it and from there we’ll just decide and make a plan as a family on how we’re going to handle this.

“I should have mentioned it. What is a good name for a spider? I think it’s Evel Knievel right now, something evil.

“I think it’s best to catch it and let it go.

“If it got that big, it sure has been alive for a long time, I don’t want to be the one to end its life. I think it deserves to live on.’

He shared the video on TikTok, where he gathered a number of concerned commentators.

One wrote: ‘what is going on in the UK????????’

Another added, “I’d give him my house keys and move.”

Elsewhere, someone joked: ‘He just got back from Australia on holiday, let him enjoy his stay at your airbnb.’

A third said, “The fact that you see his eyes reflecting.”

A fourth wrote: ‘Mateeee he’s using a toothpick!!! I’d use a broomstick.’

Another commented: ‘Where’s the vacuum cleaner; get the HOOVER!!!’