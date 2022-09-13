Man, 22, is charged with breaching the peace after spectator heckled Prince Andrew

Advertisement

A 22-year-old man has been charged with breaking the peace after a bystander intimidated the disgraced Duke of York as he solemnly marched behind the Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh with King Charles III yesterday, Scotland police said today. confirmed.

The video shows a man yelling at the embarrassed Prince Andrew as his mother’s hearse slowly climbs the Royal Mile in Scotland’s capital to St Giles’ Cathedral, where the late monarch lies in state until his death later this afternoon. is flown to London.

Footage showed the heckler being pushed to the ground by angry mourners as others in the crowd continued to shout “God Save the King.”

The youngster was then helped to his feet and pulled away by police officers, while those mourning the late queen continued to push him.

He was then dragged off the road yelling ‘disgusting’ and ‘I have done nothing wrong’ as Andrew, along with his siblings the King, the Royal Princess and the Earl of Wessex, stayed the 1200m from the Palace of Wessex walk. Holyroodhouse to the 12th century cathedral.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told MailOnline today: “A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2:50pm on Monday 12 September 2022.

“He was released on a promise to appear before the Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date and a report will be sent to Attorney Fiscal.”

Andrew was wearing a morning suit for yesterday’s occasion. He is pictured alongside King Charles III, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex

The Duke of York was yelled at by a protester as the funeral procession passed

Andrew (second from right) with King Charles, Princess Anne and the Earl of Wessex on the streets of Edinburgh yesterday

Led by a lone bagpiper playing a lament, Her Majesty was carried from the Palace of Holyroodhouse where she lay in rest since a six-hour journey from her Aberdeenshire castle yesterday. Andrew is seen towards the back of the procession