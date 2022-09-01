Man, 20, was left in a coma after being stung by African killer bees 20,000 times

A man had to fight for his life after being stung 20,000 times by African killer bees after cutting open their hive while pruning a lemon tree in Ohio.

Austin Bellamy, 20, was in a medically induced coma Tuesday night after accidentally cutting into the beehive while doing tree work for a friend, Fox 19, a local media outlet reported.

The outlet has since reported that he has awakened from the coma, with photos posted by family members on social media showing his horrific injuries.

Bellamy “is currently in the hospital on a ventilator,” his mother Shawna Carter said on an online fundraising page she launched to pay for his medical expenses.

On Friday, Bellamy was pruning lemon tree branches when he accidentally cut into a hive of African killer bees and was stung more than 20,000 times, according to Carter’s fundraiser statement.

“When he started cutting them off (the branches), the bees came out and he tried to anchor himself, but couldn’t,” Bellamy’s grandmother Phyllis Edwards told Fox 19. She was with him when the incident happened.

He yelled, ‘Help! Help me! Help out!’ And no one would help him.’

His family watched the episode unfold from the ground, but were unable to come to his rescue as they were attacked as well.

“I wanted to try to climb the ladder to get to Austin … but I couldn’t get to him because I was surrounded by bees,” Edwards said.

What are African killer bees? Austin Bellamy, 20, fell into a coma after being stabbed 20,000 times by Africanized Killer Bees on Friday. The bee is a hybrid species of the western honey bee, which originated when bees from South Africa and local Brazilian honey bees mated, according to Plague World. They are known for their dangerous stings and have been reported to chase people for over a quarter of a mile once they become aggressive, earning them the nickname ‘killer bee’. The African bee was first identified in Brazil in the 1950s and soon spread through Central and South America after a handful escaped quarantine. The species was first discovered in the United States in 1985 in a California oil field, while the first permanent colonies established in Texas in the 1990s had traveled from Mexico. Today, they can be found in several states – including California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Florida.

Firefighters were eventually able to get Bellamy off the ladder and he was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Once there, he was placed on a ventilator and placed in an artificial coma.

Carter, who was not present during the incident, passed out when she heard this on the phone. “It was just too much for me to take,” she told Fox19. “Looks like he had a black blanket on his head, up to his neck, up to his arms.”

She said Bellamy also swallowed about 30 bees, which took doctors more than a day to remove them. “He had bees in him and they sucked bees out of him until Sunday morning,” she told the outlet.

The mother also thanked Craig, a firefighter with the Ripley Fire Department, who she said had saved her son’s life. “When I think of Craig, Craig is a lifesaver,” she said. “He’s Austin’s angel. He saved Austin’s life.”

Fortunately, doctors expect him to make a full recovery, Carter said. He was reported to have woken up from a coma on Wednesday.

