Man, 20, is charged with trying to injure or alarm the Queen at Windsor Castle

A 20-year-old man has been charged with intent to injure or alarm the Queen under the Treason Act following a Christmas Day incident at Windsor Castle.

Jaswant Singh Chail was charged with an offense under section two of the Treason Act 1842, namely ‘firing or aiming firearms, or throwing or using any offensive object or weapon, with intent to injure or alarm Her Majesty ‘.

Chail, of Southampton, has also been charged with murder threats, in violation of section 16 of the Offenses Against the Person Act 1861.

Windsor Castle in Berkshire to be guarded by armed police in January this year

Furthermore, he was accused of possessing an assault weapon in violation of article one of the Prevention of Crime Act 1953.

Chail is currently being held for an August 17 appearance before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The Metropolitan Police said Chail had been charged following an investigation by the Counter Terrorism Command into an incident that took place on Christmas Day last year on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Nick Price, head of the Crown Prosecution’s Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said it authorized the Met to charge Chail “after he was arrested in the grounds of Windsor Castle on December 25, 2021 while carrying a crossbow.” ‘.