Man, 20, and boy, 17, arrested for ‘killing off-duty officer in gym parking lot’

Two people have been arrested for allegedly killing an off-duty police officer in a California gym parking lot after shooting him multiple times as he tried to escape.

Newly beaten police officer Gardiel Solorio, 26, was shot and killed five times outside an LA Fitness in Downey on Monday, reportedly by Carlos Delcid, 20. The off-duty officer was in his car when the shooting occurred and he hit a parked van while he was driving. tried to back up to escape around 4pm.

Authorities do not believe Solorio was targeted because he was a cop. He graduated from the Sherriff’s Academy in July.

Los Angeles prosecutor George Gascon said at a news conference that Delcid had exited a nearby car and approached Solorio in what appeared to be an “attempted robbery.”

“Agent Solorio attempted to flee by backing up when the suspect fired multiple shots,” Gascon said. After allegedly killing the officer, Delcid fled back to the car and left the scene with a 17-year-old getaway driver, whose identity has not been released.

Delcid has been charged with murder with a special circumstance, as well as attempted theft and possession of a firearm as a felon.

The LA DA’s Office is demanding life without parole.

The 17-year-old has also been charged, but Gascon did not say whether the counts were the same.

Delcid has been arrested at least three times in the past year ABC 7.

He was arrested on December 8 for an unknown crime before being released the following day.

He was then arrested on January 20 for another crime, but was released four days later.

On February 10, he was arrested again on five counts of domestic violence and on March 10 convicted of two and sentenced to 180 days in prison and four years’ probation. However, he was released the next day, according to ABC 7.

Delcid was arrested within hours of the Downey shooting and is currently being held on $2 million bail, according to Fox news.

Solorio’s sister and fiancé also attended the press conference, but did not speak. A family member started a GoFundMe page to help with family travel expensive to attend Solorio’s funeral. It has raised $16,399 and is no longer accepting donations.

Solorio was the youngest of 13 children and “dreamed from childhood to be a police officer,” his sister-in-law Wanda Maire Lane Solorio wrote on GoFundMe.

Solorio had graduated from Sherriff’s Academy in late July and had only started releasing the streets two weeks ago. He was not at work at the time of the shooting

Solorio’s sister and fiancé (pictured) attended the press conference, but did not speak

Solorio was the first person in his family to graduate and the first police officer, Wanda said.

“He was and always has been a true American success story,” she wrote.

“From the moment we met him, we all knew he had the heart of service and would make a great officer,” Monterey Park Police Chief Kelly Gordon said. Fox LA.

Solorio’s funeral is scheduled for August 25, and his family will travel from Tennessee, Illinois, Utah and other parts of California for that.