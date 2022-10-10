Man, 18, arrested after he punched his mother, bit his father and threw a knife at a police officer
An 18-year-old man was arrested after allegedly assaulting his parents and throwing a knife at a police officer in the Rancho Peñasquitos neighborhood of San Diego.
On Sunday, the man is said to have punched his mother in the nose, bit his father and grabbed several knives in a violent outburst at their parental home.
His parents called the San Diego Police Department, who were on the scene around 7 p.m. on Brassica Street, north of Ragweed Street.
An 18-year-old man reportedly assaulted his parents at their family home on Brassica Street (pictured) in San Diego, then threw a knife at a police officer when authorities arrived
But after officers arrived, the man at one point threw a knife at an officer, who was not injured, the San Diego Police Department said.
After the man threw the weapon, officers went to surround the house and eventually got the man over around 8 p.m.
No further information was immediately available and the San Diego Police Department has been contacted for comment.