Mammoth expert reveals location of 500,000 tusks worth millions of dollars dumped in East River

A bone storm could be brewing in New York City’s East River after a woolly mammoth expert revealed the location where 500,000 tusks were reportedly dumped.

Speaking on the Joe Rogan podcast, gold miner turned bone magnate John Reeves said he wanted to start “bone rush” and mapped the location of 50 tons of mammoth tusks that could be at the bottom of the East River.

Reeves, who made a fortune finding perfectly preserved mammoth bones in Alaska, said a shipment of 500,000 tusks sent from Fairbanks to the American Museum of Natural History in New York City was thrown away in the 1940s.

Woolly mammoth tusks can cost about $20,000 each, depending on their condition, putting the potential value at the bottom of the river at about $1 billion.

“If any of you want to go find some bones, I’ll tell you exactly where the fuck they are,” Reeves said as he mapped out the location at East River Drive and 65th Street. “They’re finders-keepers.”

Some stiffs, the term used for those looking for valuable bones, have already answered the call and shared videos of their travels to the East River.

Citing a draft report from the Fairbanks mining district of Alaska, Reeves said prospectors shipped 500,000 tusks to New York because the owners saw “no value.”

“You have to remember, this was between 1928 and 1958,” Reeves told Rogan. “People, you know, miners, didn’t collect the bones.”

According to the report on the tusks, “mistakes” were made about the condition of the bones that were shipped to New York and dumped in the river at the former New York City Hospital dump.

Reeves also wondered if the mistake led to additional artifacts destined for the American Museum of Natural History to be dumped in the East River.

While Reeves said the exact method and location of the dump was unknown, he noted that mammoth tusks were dense and wouldn’t float away, suggesting they may still be somewhere at the bottom of the river.

Reeves mused, “If I was listening to your podcast, and I happen to have a boat, and I happen to have some scuba equipment?”

Rogan was also enamored with the prospect of the successful bone rush Reeves proposed.

“Do you know how crazy it would be if there were goddamn mammoth bones in the East River,” Rogan said.

“Dude, let me tell you about mammoth bones, mammoth tusks, they’re extremely valuable,” Reeves replied.

Reeves, a self-made millionaire, knows something about the value of tusks after discovering perfectly preserved mammoth bones when he was mining for gold in Alaska.

Reeves, owner of Fairbanks Gold, LLC, owns thousands of acres of mining lands along rivers throughout the state.

In a interview with academic researchers, Reeves described himself as a champion swimmer who attended college in Florida before deciding to join prospectors in Alaska in search of gold.

In the 1980s, Reeves purchased a gold dredging site outside of Fairbanks, which was converted into a tourist site where visitors could pan for gold along the river. The site has since been sold to Holland America.

Reeves went on to expand his interest in mining lands in Fairbanks, also buying up state and federal land.

In a 2012 National Geographic documentary about Ice Age fossil collectors in Alaska, Reeves boasted that he had found thousands of specimens on his land.

While his fellow miners joked that prospecting for gold is more lucrative, Reeves said he has become a passionate collector of ancient bones.

“Mammoth tusks are more fun to look at,” he’d said. “I like them better than the piles of $100 bills.”