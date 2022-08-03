Mammoth 80kg fish reeled in by stunned fisherman using a line designed to handle a 14kg catch

An angler has shared photos of the huge 80kg fish he caught only once in his life while fishing off the coast of South Queensland.

The Brisbane fisherman was casting a 30lb or 14kg line about 25 miles from Point Lookout on North Stradbroke Island over the weekend when he landed the surprise catch.

The 175cm giant is a bass grouper – which normally resides at ocean depths between 250m and 600m – the largest of which has grown to 200cm in length and reached 100kg.

The fish species has a global, though disjointed distribution, and is known as the Atlantic Wreckfish in areas such as the US. In Australia, it is usually found off the coast of the lower half of the country.

The giant 175cm, 80kg sea bass was caught about 40km off the coast of North Stradbroke Island (pictured)

Reaction to the photos shared on social media has been mixed, with many fishermen saying it would have taken skill to get in.

“A worthy catch, would have been a struggle to get on the boat,” said one.

But others said the fish was “beautiful” and it was a shame it was caught.

“Please tell me it was released, it is probably older than the fisherman who caught it and now just a trophy,” said one person.

“Poor bastard, I hope he’s released,” agreed another.

“I’m not an activist, but that’s sad,” added a third.

But some also pointed out that the fisherman “clearly wasn’t aiming for that fish” given the strength of the line.

But someone claimed it was the “world’s best 30-pound line” and that it was “a big jig to swing from there.”

The fish species lives at a depth of 250 to 600 meters and is found worldwide

Additional commentators pointed out that the fish probably would not have survived to be released.

“It would be a shame because a fish from that depth – whether it’s 10cm or 1m – gets barotrauma, the rapid change in pressure causes the gases in the fish’s body to expand, which is deadly,” one explained. from.

“You will never see such honesty from commercial fishermen, there is a toll on fish of similar size from other species that go undetected or go unrecorded,” added another.

While this fish is gigantic, the Queensland grouper, which is illegal to catch, is even bigger – with a maximum recorded length of 270 cm and a weight of up to 400 kg.