Mama shares the exact time she went to Coles to buy discounted meat, dairy and bakery products

An Australian mom has shared her incredible bargain shopping, revealing the exact time of day when she went to the supermarket to grab the deals.

The woman, from Wodonga, Victoria, managed to score $215.11 worth of goods for just $10.92 when she visited Coles at 8pm.

She bought 26 heavily discounted items with a range of deli meats, including kangaroo kebabs for just 47 cents, chicken breasts for $1.08 from $20, bacon for 28 cents a pack, and eight-pack beef chevaps for 32 cents.

A frugal mom has shared how she bought $215 worth of groceries for just $10 by going to the grocery store around 8 p.m.

Also included in the stash was three quarts of milk for up to 32 cents, a nine-pack of vanilla cupcakes for 27 cents, ready-to-eat spaghetti meals for just 32 cents each, as well as lamington donuts, coleslaw mix, vegetarian mincemeat , yogurt and cream.

The bargain hunter said she was “absolutely stoked” with her impressive catch in a after to a popular Facebook group, Markdown Addicts Australia.

“Our freezer is now full, which is a relief with rising prices,” she said in the comments.

The post received more than 1,700 ‘likes’ and sparked a flurry of comments from fellow members eager to learn the secrets of the mom’s budget store.

When is the best time to shop for discounts at a supermarket? In the morning – shoppers can save between 10 and 20% on goods that are about to expire Before dinner – shoppers can save up to 50% on goods that are about to expire Just before the store closes – shoppers can save up to 90% on goods that are about to expire * Price reductions are determined based on store policies and times and may vary

‘Score! Especially in the recent rise in food costs. Jealous but fond of you,’ a woman commented.

“Price increases have been insane!” replied the poster.

“So jealous I never score great bargains,” wrote a second in which the shopper said she “turned up by chance” when an employee started discounting the items.

“We went to the islands and then went back to pick up the bargains when he left,” she said, adding that she gave the worker space to make sure he didn’t crowd him.

“So you find these in one department OR do you go around the whole store to find them?” asked another.

“Multiple sections – most of the meat was piled up in the meat section, dairy usually put the milk, cake and bread together,” the mother replied.

The following evening, the bargain hunter returned to Coles at the same time and picked up $75.60 worth of items that had been discounted to just $3.95

Just a day later, Wodonga’s mother grabbed another mark down when she returned to the same Coles at the same time.

She spent just $3.95 on $75.60 worth of items, including vegetable patties, bread, cupcakes, zucchini noodles, and bagels.

“After last night I wanted to see if I could back it up! It looks like our store has decided that 8:00 PM is the time to checkout!’ she wrote in another after.

“Had to leave after meat, but they seem to do bakery first, then meat, then the dairy fridges and walk around in a circle.”

Dozens of shoppers share their tips and tricks for grabbing supermarket bargains amid the rising cost of living.

A woman came across a 500g pack of butter at her local Central Coast store for just $1.88, discounted from $7.50, and bought the lot.

Shoppers share their tips for finding bargains in the supermarkets amid driving costs of living, including a mom who bought all the discounted butter on the shelf

She shared her find with the group members share with some who were impressed with the accord, while others said she should have left some for others.

The woman, who is an avid baker and uses a lot of butter, attracted more than 1,100 ‘likes’ on her after and sparked a lively debate with dozens of responses.

The post was inundated with comments from disgruntled shoppers who said they “would have left some” for others.

“I would have left a few as there are a lot of people who are having a hard time, good find,” one joked.

Poll Do you think the mother should have left some discounted butter for others? Yes 218 votes

no 125 votes

“In these difficult times and so many people who are struggling, I would have left something for someone else. But that’s just me,” said another.

“I left ALL the meat. Planks and planks of it. I bake A LOT, so the butter is great for me,” said the home baker.

However, not everyone was displeased with the Lake Haven woman’s butter catch, many jumped to her defense and complimented her ‘amazing score’

“I would have taken them all, I like a bargain and this is something that is used daily in my house, so bet that if I saw them I would take them all!” said one mother.

Another Coles customer from Coomera in Queensland was buying $170 worth of chicken and some dairy and deli items for just $25 when she popped into the shop at 7pm on her way home from work for what should have been a ‘quick stop’.

‘A happy housewife. Value $169.94. Paid $25.20. My fam will start to grow feathers,” she wrote in a message after with a photo of her budget store.

Another savvy shopper bought $170 in heavily discounted chicken and groceries for just over $25, but many warned against stockpiling meats near its sell-by date

She bought 21 packs of chicken and turkey, including whole birds, wings, negs, legs, and ground beef, as well as iced coffee, yogurt, and hummus for just a fraction of the price.

Why you shouldn’t wash raw chicken Chicken: It’s super tasty and a great source of protein. But it can also host nasty bacteria, and all food processors should use caution when preparing it. Don’t wash raw chicken to begin with. The bacteria on the surface can spread in tiny droplets that splash through your kitchen, contaminating surfaces, equipment, and other foods. Cooking chicken thoroughly kills the bacteria. Also, when preparing raw chicken, remember to wash your hands before and after handling, and use separate cutting boards and utensils to prevent bacteria from spreading to ready-to-eat foods. Playing it safe with food only takes a few seconds. It’s always worth it. Source: Healthier QLD

Her post garnered hundreds of responses and sparked a debate among shoppers who warned against keeping meat close to its best-before date for too long, even when frozen.

‘Great pick up especially with the cost of meat! But my fear would never let me eat it – discounted meat, especially chicken, is a no go,” warned one mother.

“Looks like they’ve been scaled down twice, you might want to sniff them,” another recommended, while a third wrote, “I use the line when it smells and is slimy. Throw it out. This applies to items that are by date per days or a day or 2 left and bought during clearance.’.

“If you want to eat something that could make you very sick and call it a bargain, I suppose as long as you’re happy, I really hope you don’t get serious food poisoning,” a fifth joked.

“Do some of you really think that when the clock strikes midnight, the chicken is immediately riddled with salmonella? As you know, bacteria don’t work that way…’ argued another.

Others suggested opening, repacking and even rinsing the discounted meat before freezing to make sure it’s safe to eat.

“Clear meat (not just chicken) is always opened, snorted, slimy test done, repackaged and frozen,” said one shopper.

‘I remove the juice from the original packaging, wash the juice, divide it into freezer bags and freeze it. Once I was poisoned, it was already marinated and cooked without washing,” a second explained.

However, food safety experts have said not to wash raw chicken, as this can spread harmful bacteria in the kitchen.

According to the Queensland Government Initiative Healthierwashing chicken is not recommended, as droplets of bacteria can splash into the kitchen and contaminate surfaces, equipment, and other foods that cause diseases such as Salmonella.

Many of Coles chicken packs advised customers to store at or below 5C and if frozen, do so on day of purchase and use within a month.

Thaw completely in the refrigerator before cooking and store in the refrigerator until use. Use within 1 day after thawing. Do not refreeze once thawed,” the package reads.