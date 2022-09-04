Mama Mila shares simple three-ingredient mix that will make your white’s look new again

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Chantel Mila, the mother behind the Mama Mila cleaning page on Instagram, made the video after fans begged for tips to whiten whites

A busy mom of two has revealed exactly how to make your white clothes look brand new again with three simple ingredients in one of her groundbreaking cleaning hacks.

Chantel Mila, the mother behind the Mama Mila cleaning page on Instagram, made the video after fans begged for tips to whiten their white clothes.

The Melbourne housewife simply puts her white clothes in a bucket before pouring hot water on them.

Then she adds a quarter cup of hydrogen peroxide, a cup of baking soda, and a teaspoon of dish soap to the bowl.

The clothes are then soaked before Chantel simply ‘washes’ them as usual.

The house-proud mom showed off a dingy Country Road jersey at the start of the video before revealing the flawless results.

Scroll down for video

This simple method will make your whites look whiter + brighter. It’s perfect for socks, t-shirts and bedding,” she said.

The post was inundated with comments with many fans wondering how long it would take them four weeks.

“I usually only do it for an hour or two,” she responded in the comments.

She just mixes baking soda with peroxide and dish soap before letting it soak before washing normally

The busy mom explained that the teaspoon of dish soap removes oil stains, while the peroxide lifts and disinfects stains.

25,000 people have liked and commented on the viral post, which has been viewed 800,000 times.

Mama Mila rose to fame during the Melbourne lockdown, when cleaning influencers first became popular on Instagram and TikTok.