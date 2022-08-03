Mama Mila shares how to keep berries lasting longer in the fridge without going bad

An Australian mom of two has shared her simple trick for keeping berries fresh longer in the fridge.

Chantel Mila, from Melbourne, soaked the berries in vinegar and water before storing them in an airtight container with a paper towel to reduce food waste and keep her grocery bill low.

The cleaning and organizing queen, known online as Mama Mila, shared the trick in a now viral video with her 942,500 TikTok followers.

Chantel starts by combining a quarter cup of vinegar and three quarters cup of water in a bowl.

She then soaks her berries in the mixture in the bowl for 10 minutes to “remove spores and bacteria,” revealing the amount of dirt remaining in the solution.

The ‘home hacks’ guru rinses the fruit in water and then lets it air dry on a clean tea towel.

Chantel puts a few sheets of paper towels in the bottom of an airtight container to absorb moisture, puts the berries on top, closes the lid, and stores in the refrigerator.

According to the Australian Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and WaterEach Aussie wastes more than 300 kg of food per person, which is equivalent to one in five bags of groceries or $2,000-$2,500 per year.

Taking small steps to reduce food waste can significantly lower a person’s annual grocery bill, so former meal prep Katie Lolas shared her storage tips for keeping fruits and vegetables fresher for longer.

The Sydney mom who uses Lady Lolas online gave her advice on how to best store vegetable sticks, berries and salads.

In a video posted to Instagram, Katie said she should keep chopped veggies in water, wash berries with white vinegar, and keep dressings separate from lettuce leaves to keep them from getting soggy.

Taking small steps to reduce food waste can significantly lower your grocery bill, so Katie Lolas (pictured) shared her tips for keeping fruits and vegetables fresher for longer.

For vegetable sticks, Katie said she should keep them in a container with some water in the bottom and swirl the water every few days so they stay crisp and crunchy.

‘Add a little vinegar to raccoons. Make sure you wash them well, pat them dry and this will kill the bacteria and keep them twice as long,” she continued.

In the comments, Katie clarified that she used white vinegar to wash the fruit.

She recommended using airtight containers as they seal in the freshness of the food.

Katie recommended using airtight containers to store food and to keep the dressing separate from the salad to prevent the leaves from becoming soggy

“Keep dressings separate from your salads until you’re ready to eat — it’s the dressing that makes your salad soggy,” Katie said.

“Finally, add a paper towel to your salads to absorb moisture and keep your vegetables crisp and fresh.”

The clip has been viewed tens of thousands of times with dozens of fans in the comments praising the helpful tips and offering their own food storage hacks.

“I’ve been told to keep berries in glass jars in the fridge to keep them fresh longer,” advised one viewer.

Another user said she sprays olive oil on chopped avocado to keep it from browning.