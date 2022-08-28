Mama Mila makes oven and stove top sparkle without spending hours scrubbing

<!–

A busy mom of two has revealed how to clean your stovetop and oven without scrubbing in one of her groundbreaking cleaning hacks.

Chantel Mila, the mother behind the Mama Mila cleaning page on Instagram, made the video after fans begged for tips for the notoriously difficult-to-clean appliances.

The Melbourne housewife simply mixes a cup of baking soda with a quarter cup of dish soap and a splash of water to make a cleaning paste.

She then applies the solution to the stovetop or oven with a paintbrush before letting it sit for two hours.

“The mix does the hard work of breaking down the dirt and grease,” she said.

“Swipe to reveal your shiny oven and stove,” she added.

Mila told her fans that the longer they let the paste sit, the more it works, even suggesting that they try leaving it on overnight for even more incredible results.

The video has been liked more than 20,000 times and hundreds of enthusiastic housewives have left comments.

“Great, looks like a deep clean,” one woman wondered.

“You make cleaning fun,” wrote another.

Mila makes her special paste from washing up liquid, baking soda and water

“That looks much more user-friendly than the oven cleaners with toxic chemicals,” says a third.

While die-hard fans thanked the mom for re-sharing the video.

“I’ll keep this before I lose it again,” someone promised.

“I did this the last time you posted and it worked so well,” said another.

First, Mila brushes the special mix on the oven and hob before leaving it for two hours. When she wipes it, they are sparkling clean

A third asked if it was “exactly the same” as a cleaner the mother shared “a long time ago.”

“It’s a twist on it, I added more detergent to make it easier to remove,” she added.

The video has been viewed 812,000 times in just 24 hours, proving that the mother is still one of Australia’s most beloved cleaning influencers.