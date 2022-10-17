Mama Mila: Cleaning expert shares five tips to deep clean your car

<!–

A cleaning expert shares her five top tips to give you that “fresh car feeling,” including advice on cleaning cup holders, tight cracks, leather, seats and windows.

Chantel Mila, aka Australia’s ‘cleaning queen’, shared the tips online, much to the delight of her followers.

The first of the five tips was a hack to clean hard-to-reach cup holders.

“Clean cup holders with a microfiber cloth wrapped around a drinking bottle,” she advised.

To clean the cup holders, she sprayed the microfiber cloth with Glitz leather cleaner, then wrapped the cloth around the bottom of the bottle and turned the bottle around the cup holder.

Her next tip was to clean tight crevices with a thin grout brush.

The mum of two often shares her expert cleaning tips on social media, earning her the title of Australia’s ‘cleaning queen’

She then recommended vacuuming and cleaning leather seats with a microfiber cloth and Glitz leather cleaner.

“Glitz leather cleaner from Bunnings easily removes stubborn stains on leather seats,” she said.

She also suggested covering chairs with a towel to keep them clean for longer.

Her last tip was to make a solution of half vinegar and half water to make windows ‘shiny’.

Chantel’s followers were happy with the tips.

“All girls should clean their cars like this. Especially my daughter. The cup holder is a great idea,’ said one mother.

“You deserve an award for your creativity and skill,” commented another woman.

‘I love these hacks!’ another wrote.