Mallory McMorrow, Who Lashed out at G.O.P., Becomes a Democratic Money Machine

Reflecting the national platform Ms McMorrow received after her speech, more than 11,000 donors from all 50 states contributed, according to her campaign treasurer, Ray Wert, her husband and journalist. She’s become a regular on liberal podcasts, late-night television and MSNBC in the weeks since her viral moment, which came after a colleague in the Michigan State Senate accused her in a fundraising email of wanting “nurturing and sexualizing” children.

The number of fundraising trips and media requests has been so overwhelming, Ms McMorrow said, that she enlisted the pro bono help of Lis Smith, a Democratic communications strategist who most recently worked on the presidential campaign of Pete Buttigieg, who is now the transportation secretary. Anthony Mercurio, a former financial director of Mr Buttigieg who helped him raise millions in 2020, has also been brought on board.

The money has gone into a combination of accounts, her campaign said: the Michigan Senate Democratic Fund; the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee; its leadership fund, which is called A More Perfect Michigan; and its own nomination committee.

Through A More Perfect Michigan, Ms. McMorrow helps fellow Democrats in seven key races. The current 38-seat senate in Michigan is 22 Republicans and 16 Democrats, though Democrats say the chamber is once again competitive after an independent commission re-determines district boundaries. If the Democrats keep the governorship and flip just three of those seats, they’ll secure the majority.